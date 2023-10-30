Minister of Environment participates in Environment Forum for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, 30 October 2023 – The Government of St Kitts and Nevis through the Ministry of Environment participated in the XXIII Meeting of the Forum of Ministers of Environment in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) in Panama scheduled from 24-26 October 2023.

This Forum convened under the umbrella of the UN Environment Program (UNEP) as the most important and high-level space for political dialogue and collaboration on environmental issues across Latin America and the Caribbean region.

Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment et al, during her intervention on 26 October 2023, said the region’s collective presence demonstrates that it is dedicated to the principles and goals of the global environmental agenda.

She told the Forum, “Our vision reflects our profound connection to the environment and climate action a future where environmental education catalyzes the transformation of societies, making the world more harmonious, resilient, and sustainable and our determination to safeguard it for current and future generations. We look forward to working hand in hand with the global community to turn this vision into a reality. We eagerly anticipate the continued dialogue and collaboration on these critical issues.”

Other areas of her presentation to the LAC Forum included promoting educational awareness campaigns to effect behavioral change, constructing infrastructure to withstand impacts of climate change, mitigation for health crises in the middle of a climate crisis as well as creating and maintaining solutions to tackling pollution and marine litter.

The XXIII Meeting of the Forum will run simultaneously with the Latin America and Caribbean Climate Week (LACCW), led by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat. Representatives from last year’s Egyptian Presidency of COP 27 and the Presidency of the upcoming COP 28 of the United Arab Emirates are participating in the Forum.