Silvercrest Certified an Official LGBT Business Enterprise (Certified LGBTE®) by National LGBT Chamber of Commerce
PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvercrest is proud to announce their recent accreditation as a Certified LGBTE® through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.
Palm Springs-based Silvercrest is a company that combines the art of advertising and science of marketing to deliver sophisticated, successful strategies for brands of all sizes. They are laser-focused on maximizing awareness, perception, and purchase consideration for their clients’ brands by using an ultra-modern approach. Their team of experts applies first-to-market software, called LMap, with powerful media buying, precision tracking, and persuasive messaging.
Silvercrest’s President, CEO, and Founder, William Rodriguez, stated, “I’m very thankful and comforted to know that NGLCC and their Supplier Diversity Initiative are there to support, advocate for, and unify business owners, like me. He added, “And the timing of this certification is ideal since this happens to be Pride Week in Palm Springs, the city our company calls home. Since moving to the Coachella Valley, two years ago, we have expanded our core initiatives to include true integration with our community by supporting local companies and causes.”
“We are so pleased to welcome Silvercrest to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. “According to NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, America’s estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add more than $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Silvercrest among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses add significant value to the American economy.”
Silvercrest is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s supplier diversity programs with the Fortune 500 and government agencies nationwide, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business to business relationships with other Certified LGBTBE® companies worldwide throughout the year and especially at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference. Business leaders in our community continually redefine industries and shatter stereotypes. From technology firms to local restaurants and retail shops, we are proving every day that if you buy it, an LGBT-owned business can supply it.
For more information about Silvercrest, go to www.silvercrestadvertising.com.
About Silvercrest Advertising
Founded in 2011 by William Rodriguez, Silvercrest Advertising is a technology-fueled and data-navigated media, marketing, and manufacturing firm that encompasses an all-inclusive suite of products and services that enables their team of experts to seamlessly plan and implement the full spectrum of strategic marketing tactics for clients. In addition to traditional media planning and buying, data analysis and aggregation, event marketing, and corporate communications, Silvercrest’s unique combination of offerings also includes: LMap - a powerful proprietary software platform that automates and methodizes local store marketing activities, Silvercrest Sync - leading-edge tools that maximize customer data insight and predictability, and Silvercrest Ink - for full-service in-house printing and promotional product customization. For more, go to www.silvercrestadvertising.com.
About NGLCC
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses. With more than 200 corporate partners, and 62 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world. www.nglcc.org
