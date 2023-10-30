SBA Administrator Guzman to Mark National Veterans’ Small Business Week with Roundtables in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

Administrator Guzman Will Be Joined by Veteran Business Owners, Leaders in Business Community

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, in honor of National Veterans’ Small Business Week, Administrator Isabel Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will host two events in the Washington metropolitan area to spotlight Veteran business owners’ contributions to America’s economy and the SBA’s efforts to promote Veteran-owned businesses across the United States.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Administrator Guzman will join representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Initiative and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Policy group in Washington, D.C., for a roundtable to discuss how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is delivering for veteran and military spouse small business owners.

The following day, Wednesday, Nov. 1, Administrator Guzman will visit Rockville, Md. with the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) to facilitate a roundtable event that highlights the SBA’s Veteran Small Business Certification (VETCERT) Program and discuss how the SBA is working to uplift veteran-owned small businesses in government contracting.

Tuesday, October 31 – Washington, D.C.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring Our Heroes Foundation Roundtable

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman

Hiring Our Heroes President Eric Eversole

Hiring Our Heroes Executive Director Elizabeth O'Brien

Hiring Our Heroes VP of Small Business Policy Thomas Sullivan

Acting Associate Administrator of SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development Timothy “Tim” A. Green

Veteran business owners

WHEN: 9:00 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, November 1 – Rockville, Md.

VetCert Roundtable Discussion

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman

VIP National Director Barbara Ashe

Acting Associate Administrator of SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development Timothy “Tim” A. Green

Veteran business owners

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. EDT

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit sba.gov.

