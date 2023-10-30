Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,185 in the last 365 days.

SBA Administrator Guzman to Mark National Veterans’ Small Business Week with Roundtables in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

Administrator Guzman Will Be Joined by Veteran Business Owners, Leaders in Business Community

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, in honor of National Veterans’ Small Business Week, Administrator Isabel Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will host two events in the Washington metropolitan area to spotlight Veteran business owners’ contributions to America’s economy and the SBA’s efforts to promote Veteran-owned businesses across the United States. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Administrator Guzman will join representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Initiative and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Policy group in Washington, D.C., for a roundtable to discuss how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is delivering for veteran and military spouse small business owners. 

The following day, Wednesday, Nov. 1, Administrator Guzman will visit Rockville, Md. with the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) to facilitate a roundtable event that highlights the SBA’s Veteran Small Business Certification (VETCERT) Program and discuss how the SBA is working to uplift veteran-owned small businesses in government contracting. 

MEDIA RSVP: Specific location information will be provided upon registration completion. Link here.

Tuesday, October 31 – Washington, D.C. 

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring Our Heroes Foundation Roundtable 

WHO:              SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman 
Hiring Our Heroes President Eric Eversole 
Hiring Our Heroes Executive Director Elizabeth O'Brien 
Hiring Our Heroes VP of Small Business Policy Thomas Sullivan 
Acting Associate Administrator of SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development  Timothy “Tim” A. Green 
Veteran business owners 

WHEN:            9:00 a.m. EDT 

WHERE:         Location details sent upon RSVP to this link

Wednesday, November 1 – Rockville, Md. 

VetCert Roundtable Discussion     

WHO:              SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman 
VIP National Director Barbara Ashe 
Acting Associate Administrator of SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development Timothy “Tim” A. Green 
Veteran business owners 

WHEN:          1:00 p.m. EDT 

WHERE:         Location details sent upon RSVP to this link.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration  
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit sba.gov.


Christine Saah Nazer
U.S. Small Business Administration
202-756-0304
Christine.SaahNazer@sba.gov

You just read:

SBA Administrator Guzman to Mark National Veterans’ Small Business Week with Roundtables in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more