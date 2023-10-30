Submit Release
Suspected smuggler apprehended with $78k worth of cocaine

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif.- El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a driver attempting to smuggle cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint Wednesday evening.

On October 25, 2023, at approximately 7:25 p.m., a silver sedan approached the Highway 86 Border Patrol checkpoint. Agents questioned the driver and requested consent to search the trunk. Inside the trunk, agents observed a plastic grocery bag containing three cellophane-wrapped packages. Agents tested the contents of the packages and confirmed the discovered substances as cocaine.

 

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered three cellophane-wrapped packages containing more than seven pounds of cocaine.

 

The total weight of the cocaine was 7.16 pounds with an estimated street value of $78,000.00.

 

Border Patrol agents weighed and tested the concealed substances to confirm the presence of cocaine.

 

The driver, a 25-year-old male Mexican citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing and investigation. The U.S. Border Patrol seized the silver sedan.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

