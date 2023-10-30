Suspected smuggler apprehended with $78k worth of cocaine

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif.- El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a driver attempting to smuggle cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint Wednesday evening.

On October 25, 2023, at approximately 7:25 p.m., a silver sedan approached the Highway 86 Border Patrol checkpoint. Agents questioned the driver and requested consent to search the trunk. Inside the trunk, agents observed a plastic grocery bag containing three cellophane-wrapped packages. Agents tested the contents of the packages and confirmed the discovered substances as cocaine.

The total weight of the cocaine was 7.16 pounds with an estimated street value of $78,000.00.

The driver, a 25-year-old male Mexican citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing and investigation. The U.S. Border Patrol seized the silver sedan.