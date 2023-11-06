Quick Quack Car Wash Opens New Location in Brawley with Fundraiser and Grand Opening Celebration
Quick Quack celebrates its new location in Brawley with a fundraiser and free car washes for 12 days!
So, for every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations.”BRAWLEY, CA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting a celebration for the opening of its first location in Brawley, CA, located at 309 Panno Drive, Brawley, CA 92227. The grand opening will kick off on Monday, November 6, 2023, and will conclude on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The event includes a fundraiser, benefiting the Sanchez family, a chance to win a year of free car washes, and 12 days of free car washes.
“Our mission at Quick Quack is to Change Lives for the Better,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “So, for every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations.”
When customers preview the wash and donate on Monday, November 6, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Quick Quack will match the donations and present a check to the recipient, the Sanchez family. Olivia Sanchez, a compassionate friend, and valued member of the community is a single mother of three who has fallen on tough times. Donations will assist in her search for housing for her and her family.
On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Quick Quack will host a big giveaway for the first 100 cars in line. These customers will receive a prize bag, and five lucky ducks will win one year of free car washes!
Kimball said the big giveaway will kick off Quick Quack’s 12 days of free car washes and invites the community to visit the new location in Brawley to receive the top wash package for free.
The 12 days of free car washes will be held from Wednesday, November 8, 2023, through Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Brawley. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive the Ceramic Duck wash package for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership for only $9.99 for the first month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
