Coherus BioSciences to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 6, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. Starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 6, 2023, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

Conference Call Information

When: Monday, November 6, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0eececfba52f4f83a7438c9f002fabc4

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z2fatkzx

A press release containing the third quarter financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com prior to the start of the conference call. Please also review our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which will be available at https://investors.coherus.com and available via EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov on November 6, 2023 for more information about our third quarter financial results.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com.

Coherus Contact Information:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Corporate Communications
IR@coherus.com


