Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of September 30, 2023

Highlights and Developments

  • Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $46.1 million
  • Quarterly diluted earnings per common share of $1.08, which includes $.04 of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
  • Quarterly loan growth of $154.5 million or 1%
  • Total customer deposit growth during the quarter of $152.3 million or 1%
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets and 30-89 day loan delinquencies remained unchanged at 0.33% and 0.12%, respectively
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.44% from 0.54% at June 30, 2023 and 0.60% at September 30, 2022
  • Completed the consolidation of two bank charters during the quarter, and the final charter was consolidated following the end of the quarter
  Quarter Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 46.1     $ 54.6     $ 144.2     $ 145.5  
Diluted earnings per common share   1.08       1.28       3.37       3.42  
               
Return on average assets   0.94 %     1.13 %     1.00 %     1.04 %
Return on average common equity   10.47       12.93       11.28       10.80  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   16.34       20.76       17.83       16.79  
Net interest margin   3.14       3.41       3.23       3.22  
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   3.18       3.45       3.27       3.27  
Efficiency ratio   63.77       58.84       61.86       61.39  
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   59.95       55.26       58.98       58.99  

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"HTLF delivered another solid quarter highlighted by loan and customer deposit growth, reduced wholesale deposits and continued stable credit quality while effectively managing core expenses. We are also pleased that we successfully completed the final charter consolidation and look forward to 2024 with this significant project behind us."
Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, HTLF

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $46.1 million compared to $54.6 million, a decrease of $8.5 million or 16%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.08 compared to $1.28, a decrease of $0.20 or 16%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share included $0.04 of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs in both quarters.
  • Net interest income of $145.8 million compared to $155.9 million, a decrease of $10.1 million or 6%.
  • Return on average assets was 0.94% compared to 1.13%.
  • Return on average common equity was 10.47% compared to 12.93%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 16.34% compared to 20.76%.

"HTLF delivered another solid quarter highlighted by loan and customer deposit growth, reduced wholesale deposits and continued stable credit quality while effectively managing core expenses. We are also pleased that we successfully completed the final charter consolidation and look forward to 2024 with this significant project behind us," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

HTLF reported the following results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $144.2 million compared to $145.5 million, a decrease of $1.2 million or 1%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $3.37 compared to $3.42, a decrease of $0.05 or 1%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share included $0.11 of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs compared to $0.10.
  • Net interest income of $445.1 million compared to $433.0 million, an increase of $12.1 million or 3%.
  • Return on average assets was 1.00% compared to 1.04%.
  • Return on average common equity was 11.28% compared to 10.80%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 17.83% compared to 16.79%.

Charter Consolidation Update

During the third quarter of 2023, Rocky Mountain Bank and New Mexico Bank & Trust were consolidated into HTLF Bank. Subsequent to September 30, 2023, Dubuque Bank and Trust Company was consolidated into HTLF Bank, which marked the completion of charter consolidation. Total consolidation restructuring costs are projected to be $18-$19 million with approximately $2-$3 million of expenses remaining to be incurred in 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.14% (3.18% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.19% (3.23% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023, and 3.41% (3.45% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2022.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 were:

  • Total interest income was $245.4 million compared to $175.8 million, an increase of $69.6 million or 40%, primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets and higher yields.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $247.6 million, an increase of $69.6 million or 39% from $178.0 million.
  • Average earning assets increased $281.2 million or 2% to $18.44 billion compared to $18.16 billion.
  • The average rate on earning assets increased 144 basis points to 5.33% from 3.89%, primarily due to recent interest rate increases.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 were:

  • Total interest expense was $99.7 million, an increase of $79.7 million from $19.9 million, due to increases in the average interest rate paid and the average balance of interest bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 234 basis points to 3.01% from 0.67%.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.47 billion or 13% to $12.68 billion from $11.22 billion, primarily due to an increase of $1.36 billion in wholesale deposits.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits increased 236 basis points to 2.90% from 0.54%.
  • Average borrowings decreased $30.8 million or 6% to $475.7 million from $506.5 million, and the average interest rate paid on borrowings was 5.78% compared to 3.74%.

Net interest income changes for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 were:

  • Net interest income totaled $145.8 million compared to $155.9 million, a decrease of $10.1 million or 6%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $147.9 million compared to $158.0 million, a decrease of $10.1 million or 6%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $28.4 million during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $29.2 million during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $798,000 or 3%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 were:

  • Service charges and fees increased $1.3 million or 7% to $18.6 million from $17.3 million.
  • Trust fees decreased $638,000 or 12% to $4.7 million from $5.4 million, primarily attributable to reduced retirement plan services income following the sale of the recordkeeping and administrative functions of HTLF Retirement Plan Services.
  • Net security losses totaled $114,000 compared to net losses of $1.1 million.
  • Net gains on sales of loans held for sale decreased $927,000 or 51% to $905,000 from $1.8 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in residential mortgage loans sold to the secondary market.
  • Other noninterest income decreased $1.4 million or 69% to $619,000 compared to $2.0 million. During the third quarter of 2022, HTLF received a $637,000 recovery on an acquired loan that had been charged off prior to acquisition.

Total noninterest expense was $111.1 million during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $108.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, which was an increase of $2.2 million or 2%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $62.3 million compared to $62.7 million, a decrease of $399,000 or 1%. The decrease was attributable to a reduction of full-time equivalent employees and lower incentive compensation expense, mostly offset by higher salary expense. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 1,965 compared to 2,020, a decrease of 55 or 3%.
  • FDIC insurance assessments totaled $3.3 million compared to $2.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million due to assessment rate changes that were effective with the first quarter 2023 assessment.
  • Other noninterest expenses totaled $15.3 million compared to $13.6 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 12%. Credit card processing expenses increased $1.4 million or 49% to $4.3 million from $2.9 million.

The effective tax rate was 21.89% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 19.97% for third quarter of 2022. The following items impacted the third quarter 2023 and 2022 tax calculations:

  • Various tax credits of $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million.
  • Tax expense of $1.6 million compared to $258,000 resulting from the disallowed interest expense related to tax-exempt loans and securities, aligning with increases in total interest expense.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 13.14% compared to 11.45%.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $20.13 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $114.4 million or 1% from $20.24 billion at year-end 2022. Securities represented 32% and 35% of total assets at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $11.87 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $11.72 billion at June 30, 2023, and $11.43 billion at December 31, 2022, representing increases of $154.5 million or 1%, and $444.1 million or 4%, respectively.

Significant changes by loan category at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $31.7 million or 1% to $6.03 billion compared to $5.99 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $142.0 million or 4% to $3.69 billion compared to $3.54 billion.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $14.6 million or 2% to $813.8 million from $828.4 million.

Significant changes by loan category at September 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $284.5 million or 5% to $6.03 billion compared to $5.74 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $278.9 million or 8% to $3.69 billion compared to $3.41 billion.
  • Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $78.4 million or 9% to $842.1 million compared to $920.5 million.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $39.6 million or 5% to $813.8 million compared to $853.4 million.

Total deposits were $17.10 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $17.66 billion at June 30, 2023, which was a decrease of $562.6 million or 3%. Total deposits were $17.10 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $17.51 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $412.0 million or 2%.

Total customer deposits were $14.80 billion as of September 30, 2023 compared to $14.65 billion at June 30, 2023, which was an increase of $152.3 million or 1%. Significant customer deposit changes by category at September 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2023, included:

  • Customer demand deposits decreased $105.0 million or 2% to $4.79 billion compared to $4.90 billion.
  • Customer savings deposits increased $40.8 million or 1% to $8.19 billion compared to $8.15 billion.
  • Customer time deposits increased $216.5 million or 14% to $1.81 billion compared to $1.60 billion.

Total customer deposits were $14.80 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $15.22 billion at December 31, 2022, which was a decrease of $426.2 million or 3%. Significant customer deposit changes by category at September 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, included:

  • Customer demand deposits decreased $908.5 million or 16% to $4.79 billion compared to $5.70 billion.
  • Customer savings deposits decreased $480.5 million or 6% to $8.19 billion compared to $8.67 billion.
  • Customer time deposits increased $962.8 million to $1.81 billion compared to $851.5 million.

Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $2.30 billion as of September 30, 2023, which was a decrease of $714.8 million or 24% from $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at September 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2023, included:

  • Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $58.5 million or 9% to $564.5 million compared to $623.0 million.
  • Wholesale time deposits decreased $656.3 million or 27% to $1.74 billion compared to $2.40 billion.

Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $2.30 billion as of September 30, 2023, which was an increase of $14.2 million or 1% from $2.29 billion at December 31, 2022. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at September 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 included:

  • Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $759.0 million or 57% to $564.5 million compared to $1.32 billion.
  • Wholesale time deposits increased $773.2 million or 80% to $1.74 billion compared to $965.7 million.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision for credit losses for loans for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million, which was a decrease of $1.7 million from $4.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $110.2 million at September 30, 2023 and $109.5 million at December 31, 2022. The following items impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans at September 30, 2023:

  • Provision expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $12.7 million.
  • Net charge-offs of $12.0 million were recorded for the first nine months of 2023.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments decreased $2.7 million or 13% to $17.5 million at September 30, 2023, from $20.2 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a reduction of $85.6 million in unfunded commitments for construction loans, which carry the highest loss rate. Total unfunded commitments increased $84.1 million or 2% to $4.81 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $4.73 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $127.7 million or 1.08% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to $129.7 million or 1.13% of total loans as of December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $753,000 or 1% to $66.2 million or 0.33% of total assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $66.9 million or 0.33% of total assets at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans were $51.8 million or 0.44% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to $58.5 million or 0.51% of total loans at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2023, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.12% of total loans compared to 0.04% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Other real estate owned, net, increased $6.0 million or 71% to $14.4 million at September 30, 2023 from $8.4 million at December 31, 2022. HTLF added one property with a book value of $11.3 million to other real estate during the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Adjusted tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill, core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, and accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, and the fair value adjustment on securities and derivatives, net of deferred taxes. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength, composition and trends on a comparable basis by excluding the variability of the fair value of securities and derivatives, net of deferred taxes.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.

Conference Call Details
HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join via webcast, please visit https://ir.htlf.com/news-and-events/event-calendar/default.aspx 10 minutes prior to the call. A replay will be available until October 29, 2024, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $20.13 billion as of September 30, 2023. HTLF's banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference) and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about HTLF's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of HTLF's operations or performance, and may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of HTLF's management. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management. Although HTLF may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of HTLF to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which HTLF currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of HTLF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, include, among others:

  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics and governmental measures addressing them, climate change and climate-related regulations, persistent inflation, higher interest rates, recession, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political and competitive forces impacting our business;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF’s financial results, is included in HTLF's filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Interest Income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 182,394     $ 122,913     $ 505,136     $ 334,000  
Interest on securities:              
Taxable   54,800       45,648       168,948       116,366  
Nontaxable   6,584       6,164       18,990       17,874  
Interest on federal funds sold   3             3        
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   1,651       1,081       4,833       1,715  
Total Interest Income   245,432       175,806       697,910       469,955  
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits   92,744       15,158       231,617       24,665  
Interest on short-term borrowings   1,167       360       4,437       494  
Interest on other borrowings   5,765       4,412       16,756       11,780  
Total Interest Expense   99,676       19,930       252,810       36,939  
Net Interest Income   145,756       155,876       445,100       433,016  
Provision for credit losses   1,516       5,492       9,969       11,983  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   144,240       150,384       435,131       421,033  
Noninterest Income              
Service charges and fees   18,553       17,282       55,316       50,599  
Loan servicing income   278       831       1,403       1,951  
Trust fees   4,734       5,372       15,810       17,130  
Brokerage and insurance commissions   692       649       2,065       2,357  
Capital markets fees   1,845       1,809       8,331       9,719  
Securities losses, net   (114 )     (1,055 )     (1,532 )     (272 )
Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net   13       (211 )     165       (615 )
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale   905       1,832       3,786       8,144  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights                     1,658  
Income on bank owned life insurance   858       694       3,042       1,741  
Other noninterest income   619       1,978       2,489       5,877  
Total Noninterest Income   28,383       29,181       90,875       98,289  
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   62,262       62,661       186,510       192,867  
Occupancy   6,438       6,794       20,338       21,250  
Furniture and equipment   2,720       2,928       8,698       9,480  
Professional fees   13,616       14,289       41,607       42,286  
FDIC insurance assessments   3,313       1,988       9,627       5,134  
Advertising   1,633       1,554       6,670       4,392  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization   1,625       1,856       5,128       5,993  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net   481       304       984       577  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net   108       (251 )     (2,149 )     (3,435 )
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   2,429       2,156       5,994       5,144  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects   1,136       979       1,828       1,793  
Other noninterest expenses   15,292       13,625       46,307       40,678  
Total Noninterest Expense   111,053       108,883       331,542       326,159  
Income Before Income Taxes   61,570       70,682       194,464       193,163  
Income taxes   13,479       14,118       44,181       41,637  
Net Income   48,091       56,564       150,283       151,526  
Preferred dividends   (2,013 )     (2,013 )     (6,038 )     (6,038 )
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 46,078     $ 54,551     $ 144,245     $ 145,488  
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.08     $ 1.28     $ 3.37     $ 3.42  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   42,812,563       42,643,940       42,769,872       42,596,301  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 182,394     $ 168,899     $ 153,843     $ 143,970     $ 122,913  
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable   54,800       58,172       55,976       53,178       45,648  
Nontaxable   6,584       6,378       6,028       6,132       6,164  
Interest on federal funds sold   3                   11        
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   1,651       2,051       1,131       1,410       1,081  
Total Interest Income   245,432       235,500       216,978       204,701       175,806  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits   92,744       81,975       56,898       32,215       15,158  
Interest on short-term borrowings   1,167       848       2,422       2,223       360  
Interest on other borrowings   5,765       5,545       5,446       5,043       4,412  
Total Interest Expense   99,676       88,368       64,766       39,481       19,930  
Net Interest Income   145,756       147,132       152,212       165,220       155,876  
Provision for credit losses   1,516       5,379       3,074       3,387       5,492  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   144,240       141,753       149,138       161,833       150,384  
Noninterest Income                  
Service charges and fees   18,553       19,627       17,136       17,432       17,282  
Loan servicing income   278       411       714       790       831  
Trust fees   4,734       5,419       5,657       5,440       5,372  
Brokerage and insurance commissions   692       677       696       629       649  
Capital markets fees   1,845       4,037       2,449       1,824       1,809  
Securities losses, net   (114 )     (314 )     (1,104 )     (153 )     (1,055 )
Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net   13       (41 )     193       (7 )     (211 )
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale   905       1,050       1,831       888       1,832  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights                            
Income on bank owned life insurance   858       1,220       964       600       694  
Other noninterest income   619       407       1,463       2,532       1,978  
Total Noninterest Income   28,383       32,493       29,999       29,975       29,181  
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   62,262       62,099       62,149       61,611       62,661  
Occupancy   6,438       6,691       7,209       6,905       6,794  
Furniture and equipment   2,720       3,063       2,915       3,019       2,928  
Professional fees   13,616       15,194       12,797       16,320       14,289  
FDIC insurance assessments   3,313       3,035       3,279       1,866       1,988  
Advertising   1,633       3,052       1,985       1,829       1,554  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization   1,625       1,715       1,788       1,841       1,856  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net   481       348       155       373       304  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net   108       (3,372 )     1,115       2,388       (251 )
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   2,429       1,892       1,673       2,442       2,156  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects   1,136       154       538       3,247       979  
Other noninterest expenses   15,292       15,575       15,440       15,377       13,625  
Total Noninterest Expense   111,053       109,446       111,043       117,218       108,883  
Income Before Income Taxes   61,570       64,800       68,094       74,590       70,682  
Income taxes   13,479       15,384       15,318       13,936       14,118  
Net Income   48,091       49,416       52,776       60,654       56,564  
Preferred dividends   (2,013 )     (2,012 )     (2,013 )     (2,012 )     (2,013 )
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 46,078     $ 47,404     $ 50,763     $ 58,642     $ 54,551  
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.08     $ 1.11     $ 1.19     $ 1.37     $ 1.28  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   42,812,563       42,757,603       42,742,878       42,699,752       42,643,940  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 248,756     $ 317,303     $ 274,354     $ 309,045     $ 250,394  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments   99,239       82,884       87,757       54,042       149,466  
Cash and cash equivalents   347,995       400,187       362,111       363,087       399,860  
Time deposits in other financial institutions   1,490       1,490       1,740       1,740       1,740  
Securities:                  
Carried at fair value   5,482,687       5,798,041       6,096,657       6,147,144       6,060,331  
Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses   835,468       834,673       832,098       829,403       830,247  
Other investments, at cost   90,001       72,291       72,364       74,567       80,286  
Loans held for sale   6,262       14,353       10,425       5,277       9,570  
Loans:                  
Held to maturity   11,872,436       11,717,974       11,495,353       11,428,352       10,923,532  
Allowance for credit losses   (110,208 )     (111,198 )     (112,707 )     (109,483 )     (105,715 )
Loans, net   11,762,228       11,606,776       11,382,646       11,318,869       10,817,817  
Premises, furniture and equipment, net   187,436       190,420       191,267       197,330       203,585  
Goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net   20,026       21,651       23,366       25,154       26,995  
Servicing rights, net                     7,840       8,379  
Cash surrender value on life insurance   196,694       195,793       194,419       193,403       193,184  
Other real estate, net   14,362       2,677       7,438       8,401       8,030  
Other assets   609,139       510,359       432,008       496,008       466,921  
Total Assets $ 20,129,793     $ 20,224,716     $ 20,182,544     $ 20,244,228     $ 19,682,950  
Liabilities and Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 4,792,813     $ 4,897,858     $ 5,119,554     $ 5,701,340     $ 6,083,563  
Savings   8,754,911       8,772,596       9,256,609       9,994,391       10,060,523  
Time   3,553,269       3,993,089       3,305,183       1,817,278       1,123,035  
Total deposits   17,100,993       17,663,543       17,681,346       17,513,009       17,267,121  
Short-term borrowings   392,634       44,364       92,337       376,117       147,000  
Other borrowings   372,059       372,403       372,097       371,753       371,446  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   438,577       285,416       207,359       248,294       241,425  
Total Liabilities   18,304,263       18,365,726       18,353,139       18,509,173       18,026,992  
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred equity   110,705       110,705       110,705       110,705       110,705  
Common stock   42,656       42,645       42,559       42,467       42,444  
Capital surplus   1,088,267       1,087,358       1,084,112       1,080,964       1,079,277  
Retained earnings   1,226,740       1,193,522       1,158,948       1,120,925       1,074,168  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (642,838 )     (575,240 )     (566,919 )     (620,006 )     (650,636 )
Total Equity   1,825,530       1,858,990       1,829,405       1,735,055       1,655,958  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,129,793     $ 20,224,716     $ 20,182,544     $ 20,244,228     $ 19,682,950  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
    9/30/2023       6/30/2023       3/31/2023       12/31/2022       9/30/2022  
Average Balances                  
Assets $ 20,207,920     $ 20,221,511     $ 20,118,005     $ 19,913,849     $ 19,775,341  
Loans, net of unearned   11,800,064       11,625,442       11,378,078       11,117,513       10,783,135  
Deposits   17,507,813       17,689,138       17,505,867       17,319,218       17,282,289  
Earning assets   18,439,010       18,523,552       18,392,649       18,175,838       18,157,795  
Interest bearing liabilities   13,158,631       13,209,794       12,582,234       11,980,032       11,723,026  
Common equity   1,746,818       1,727,013       1,655,860       1,548,739       1,674,306  
Total stockholders' equity   1,857,523       1,837,718       1,766,565       1,659,444       1,785,011  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   1,149,992       1,128,527       1,055,617       946,688       1,070,399  
                   
Key Performance Ratios                  
Annualized return on average assets   0.94 %     0.98 %     1.06 %     1.21 %     1.13 %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)   10.47       11.01       12.43       15.02       12.93  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   16.34       17.33       20.05       25.19       20.76  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans   0.12       0.32       (0.04 )     (0.06 )     0.00  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)   3.14       3.19       3.36       3.61       3.41  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   3.18       3.23       3.40       3.65       3.45  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   63.77       60.93       60.94       60.05       58.84  
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   59.95       59.88       57.16       54.33       55.26  
Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)   2.18       2.17       2.24       2.34       2.18  
Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   2.08       2.16       2.14       2.14       2.09  
                   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


  For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Average Balances              
Assets $ 20,207,920     $ 19,775,341     $ 20,182,808     $ 19,523,433  
Loans, net of unearned   11,800,064       10,783,135       11,602,741       10,437,409  
Deposits   17,507,813       17,282,289       17,567,614       16,931,730  
Earning assets   18,439,010       18,157,795       18,451,907       17,969,001  
Interest bearing liabilities   13,158,631       11,723,026       12,985,665       11,255,232  
Common equity   1,746,818       1,674,306       1,710,230       1,801,835  
Total stockholders' equity   1,857,523       1,785,011       1,820,935       1,912,540  
Tangible common stockholders' equity   1,149,992       1,070,399       1,111,724       1,195,952  
               
Key Performance Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets   0.94 %     1.13 %     1.00 %     1.04 %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)   10.47       12.93       11.28       10.80  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   16.34       20.76       17.83       16.79  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans   0.12       0.00       0.14       0.17  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)   3.14       3.41       3.23       3.22  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   3.18       3.45       3.27       3.27  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   63.77       58.84       61.86       61.39  
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   59.95       55.26       58.98       58.99  
Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)   2.18       2.18       2.20       2.23  
Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   2.08       2.09       2.12       2.17  
               
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Common Share Data                  
Book value per common share $ 40.20     $ 41.00     $ 40.38     $ 38.25     $ 36.41  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)   26.23       26.98       26.30       24.09       22.20  
ASC 320 effect on book value per common share   (16.27 )     (14.04 )     (13.35 )     (14.58 )     (15.31 )
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock   42,656,303       42,644,544       42,558,726       42,467,394       42,444,106  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   5.73 %     5.86 %     5.72 %     5.21 %     4.94 %
Adjusted tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   8.73 %     8.54 %     8.37 %     8.11 %     8.07 %
                   
Other Selected Trend Information                  
Effective tax rate   21.89 %     23.74 %     22.50 %     18.68 %     19.97 %
Full time equivalent employees   1,965       1,966       1,991       2,002       2,020  
                   
Loans Held to Maturity                  
Commercial and industrial $ 3,591,809     $ 3,590,680     $ 3,498,345     $ 3,464,414     $ 3,278,703  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")   3,750       4,139       8,258       11,025       13,506  
Owner occupied commercial real estate   2,429,659       2,398,698       2,312,538       2,265,307       2,285,973  
Commercial and business lending   6,025,218       5,993,517       5,819,141       5,740,746       5,578,182  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate   2,656,358       2,530,736       2,421,341       2,330,940       2,219,542  
Real estate construction   1,029,554       1,013,134       1,102,186       1,076,082       996,017  
Commercial real estate lending   3,685,912       3,543,870       3,523,527       3,407,022       3,215,559  
Total commercial lending   9,711,130       9,537,387       9,342,668       9,147,768       8,793,741  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate   842,116       839,817       810,183       920,510       781,354  
Residential mortgage   813,803       828,437       841,084       853,361       852,928  
Consumer   505,387       512,333       501,418       506,713       495,509  
Total loans held to maturity $ 11,872,436     $ 11,717,974     $ 11,495,353     $ 11,428,352     $ 10,923,532  
                   
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,813,798     $ 4,905,147     $ 4,867,925     $ 4,729,677     $ 4,664,379  
                   
Deposits                  
Demand-customer $ 4,792,813     $ 4,897,858     $ 5,119,554     $ 5,701,340     $ 6,083,563  
Savings-customer   8,190,430       8,149,596       8,501,337       8,670,898       8,691,545  
Savings-wholesale and institutional   564,481       623,000       755,272       1,323,493       1,368,978  
Total savings   8,754,911       8,772,596       9,256,609       9,994,391       10,060,523  
Time-customer   1,814,335       1,597,849       1,071,476       851,539       973,035  
Time-wholesale   1,738,934       2,395,240       2,233,707       965,739       150,000  
Total time   3,553,269       3,993,089       3,305,183       1,817,278       1,123,035  
Total deposits $ 17,100,993     $ 17,663,543     $ 17,681,346     $ 17,513,009     $ 17,267,121  
                   
Total customer deposits $ 14,797,578     $ 14,645,303     $ 14,692,367     $ 15,223,777     $ 15,748,143  
Total wholesale and institutional deposits   2,303,415       3,018,240       2,988,979       2,289,232       1,518,978  
Total deposits $ 17,100,993     $ 17,663,543     $ 17,681,346     $ 17,513,009     $ 17,267,121  
                   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
    9/30/2023       6/30/2023       3/31/2023       12/31/2022       9/30/2022  
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 111,198     $ 112,707     $ 109,483     $ 105,715     $ 101,353  
Provision for credit losses   2,672       7,829       2,184       2,075       4,388  
Charge-offs   (3,964 )     (9,613 )     (2,151 )     (2,668 )     (938 )
Recoveries   302       275       3,191       4,361       912  
Balance, end of period $ 110,208     $ 111,198     $ 112,707     $ 109,483     $ 105,715  
                   
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 18,636     $ 21,086     $ 20,196     $ 18,884     $ 17,780  
Provision for credit losses   (1,156 )     (2,450 )     890       1,312       1,104  
Balance, end of period $ 17,480     $ 18,636     $ 21,086     $ 20,196     $ 18,884  
                   
Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 127,688     $ 129,834     $ 133,793     $ 129,679     $ 124,599  
                   
Provision for Credit Losses                  
Provision for credit losses-loans $ 2,672     $ 7,829     $ 2,184     $ 2,075     $ 4,388  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments   (1,156 )     (2,450 )     890       1,312       1,104  
Total provision for credit losses $ 1,516     $ 5,379     $ 3,074     $ 3,387     $ 5,492  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 51,304     $ 61,956     $ 58,066     $ 58,231     $ 64,560  
Loans past due ninety days or more   511       1,459       174       273       678  
Other real estate owned   14,362       2,677       7,438       8,401       8,030  
Other repossessed assets   1       5       24       26        
Total nonperforming assets $ 66,178     $ 66,097     $ 65,702     $ 66,931     $ 73,268  
                   
Nonperforming Assets Activity                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 66,097     $ 65,702     $ 66,931     $ 73,268     $ 67,532  
Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries   (3,662 )     (9,338 )     1,040       1,693       (26 )
New nonperforming loans   19,295       19,805       4,626       1,439       8,388  
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)   (14,691 )     (5,253 )     (5,711 )     (8,875 )     (2,015 )
Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses   (861 )     (4,819 )     (1,184 )     (594 )     (611 )
Balance, end of period $ 66,178     $ 66,097     $ 65,702     $ 66,931     $ 73,268  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans   0.44 %     0.54 %     0.51 %     0.51 %     0.60 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33       0.33       0.33       0.33       0.37  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans   0.12       0.32       (0.04 )     (0.06 )     0.00  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans   0.93       0.95       0.98       0.96       0.97  
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans   1.08       1.11       1.16       1.13       1.14  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   212.70       175.35       193.52       187.14       162.05  
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans   0.12       0.12       0.10       0.04       0.10  
                   
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 5,726,057     $ 54,800   3.80 %   $ 5,962,207     $ 58,172   3.91 %   $ 6,303,278     $ 45,648   2.87 %
Nontaxable(1)   881,162       8,085   3.64       895,458       7,896   3.54       951,232       7,802   3.25  
Total securities   6,607,219       62,885   3.78       6,857,665       66,068   3.86       7,254,510       53,450   2.92  
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   142,301       1,651   4.60       153,622       2,051   5.36       222,170       1,081   1.93  
Federal funds sold   152       3   7.83                     11          
Loans:(2)                                  
Commercial and industrial(1)   3,610,677       63,001   6.92       3,565,449       56,644   6.37       3,182,134       37,526   4.68  
PPP loans   3,948       11   1.11       6,302       24   1.53       17,859       363   8.06  
Owner occupied commercial real estate   2,412,501       30,127   4.95       2,366,107       28,031   4.75       2,272,666       23,601   4.12  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate   2,586,011       38,779   5.95       2,462,098       35,583   5.80       2,258,424       25,895   4.55  
Real estate construction   1,027,544       19,448   7.51       1,028,109       18,528   7.23       914,520       12,382   5.37  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate   822,957       12,582   6.07       848,554       12,256   5.79       799,823       8,966   4.45  
Residential mortgage   827,402       9,482   4.55       840,741       9,383   4.48       858,119       8,665   4.01  
Consumer   509,024       9,615   7.49       508,082       9,068   7.16       479,590       6,028   4.99  
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans   (110,726 )             (113,177 )             (102,031 )        
Net loans   11,689,338       183,045   6.21       11,512,265       169,517   5.91       10,681,104       123,426   4.58  
Total earning assets   18,439,010       247,584   5.33 %     18,523,552       237,636   5.15 %     18,157,795       177,957   3.89 %
Nonearning Assets   1,768,910               1,697,959               1,617,546          
Total Assets $ 20,207,920             $ 20,221,511             $ 19,775,341          
Interest Bearing Liabilities                                  
Savings $ 8,737,581     $ 49,195   2.23 %   $ 8,935,775     $ 41,284   1.85 %   $ 10,059,652     $ 12,907   0.51 %
Time deposits   3,945,371       43,549   4.38       3,812,330       40,691   4.28       1,156,908       2,251   0.77  
Short-term borrowings   103,567       1,167   4.47       89,441       848   3.80       134,974       360   1.06  
Other borrowings   372,112       5,765   6.15       372,248       5,545   5.97       371,492       4,412   4.71  
Total interest bearing liabilities   13,158,631       99,676   3.01 %     13,209,794       88,368   2.68 %     11,723,026       19,930   0.67 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                                  
Noninterest bearing deposits   4,824,861               4,941,033               6,065,729          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   366,905               232,966               201,575          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities   5,191,766               5,173,999               6,267,304          
Equity   1,857,523               1,837,718               1,785,011          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,207,920             $ 20,221,511             $ 19,775,341          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 147,908           $ 149,268           $ 158,027    
Net interest spread(1)         2.32 %           2.47 %           3.22 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets         3.18 %           3.23 %           3.45 %
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets           71.36 %             71.31 %             64.56 %        
                                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 5,927,026     $ 168,948   3.81 %   $ 6,407,459     $ 116,366   2.43 %
Nontaxable(1)   899,613       23,611   3.51       990,784       22,625   3.05  
Total securities   6,826,639       192,559   3.77       7,398,243       138,991   2.51 %
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments   133,910       4,833   4.83       238,819       1,715   0.96  
Federal funds sold   51       3   7.86       7          
Loans:(2)                      
Commercial and industrial(1)   3,547,256       169,552   6.39 %     2,977,751       95,020   4.27  
PPP loans   6,718       61   1.21       63,342       6,487   13.69  
Owner occupied commercial real estate   2,355,545       84,927   4.82       2,270,486       67,742   3.99  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate   2,459,965       105,111   5.71       2,166,873       69,929   4.31  
Real estate construction   1,051,298       56,107   7.14       880,354       31,673   4.81  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate   835,673       36,191   5.79       776,127       23,905   4.12  
Residential mortgage   840,143       28,138   4.48       850,444       25,108   3.95  
Consumer   506,143       26,925   7.11       452,032       15,632   4.62  
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans   (111,434 )             (105,477 )        
Net loans   11,491,307       507,012   5.90       10,331,932       335,496   4.34  
Total earning assets   18,451,907       704,407   5.10 %     17,969,001       476,202   3.54 %
Nonearning Assets   1,730,901               1,554,432          
Total Assets $ 20,182,808             $ 19,523,433          
Interest Bearing Liabilities                      
Savings $ 9,130,980     $ 128,372   1.88 %   $ 9,652,651     $ 20,673   0.29 %
Time deposits   3,344,434       103,245   4.13       1,106,095       3,992   0.48  
Short-term borrowings   138,157       4,437   4.29       124,459       494   0.53  
Other borrowings   372,094       16,756   6.02       372,027       11,780   4.23  
Total interest bearing liabilities   12,985,665       252,810   2.60 %     11,255,232       36,939   0.44 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing deposits   5,092,200               6,172,984          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   284,008               182,677          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities   5,376,208               6,355,661          
Stockholders' Equity   1,820,935               1,912,540          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 20,182,808             $ 19,523,433          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 451,597           $ 439,263    
Net interest spread(1)         2.50 %           3.10 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets         3.27 %           3.27 %
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets   70.38 %             62.64 %        
                       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
    9/30/2023       6/30/2023       3/31/2023       12/31/2022       9/30/2022  
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)                  
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 46,078     $ 47,404     $ 50,763     $ 58,642     $ 54,551  
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)   1,284       1,354       1,413       1,455       1,466  
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 47,362     $ 48,758     $ 52,176     $ 60,097     $ 56,017  
                   
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,746,818     $ 1,727,013     $ 1,655,860     $ 1,548,739     $ 1,674,306  
Less average goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net   20,821       22,481       24,238       26,046       27,902  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,149,992     $ 1,128,527     $ 1,055,617     $ 946,688     $ 1,070,399  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)   10.47 %     11.01 %     12.43 %     15.02 %     12.93 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   16.34 %     17.33 %     20.05 %     25.19 %     20.76 %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)                  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 145,756     $ 147,132     $ 152,212     $ 165,220     $ 155,876  
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)   2,152       2,136       2,209       2,152       2,151  
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 147,908     $ 149,268     $ 154,421     $ 167,372     $ 158,027  
Average earning assets $ 18,439,010     $ 18,523,552     $ 18,392,649     $ 18,175,838     $ 18,157,795  
                   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)   3.14 %     3.19 %     3.36 %     3.61 %     3.41 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)   3.18       3.23       3.40       3.65       3.45  
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin   0.01       0.03       0.02       0.03       0.03  


Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)                  
Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,714,825     $ 1,748,285     $ 1,718,700     $ 1,624,350     $ 1,545,253  
Less goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net   20,026       21,651       23,366       25,154       26,995  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,118,794     $ 1,150,629     $ 1,119,329     $ 1,023,191     $ 942,253  
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock   42,656,303       42,644,544       42,558,726       42,467,394       42,444,106  
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 40.20     $ 41.00     $ 40.38     $ 38.25     $ 36.41  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 26.23     $ 26.98     $ 26.30     $ 24.09     $ 22.20  
                   
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,118,794     $ 1,150,629     $ 1,119,329     $  1,023,191     $ 942,253  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 20,129,793    $ 20,224,716    $ 20,182,544    $ 20,244,228    $ 19,682,950 
Less goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net   20,026       21,651       23,366       25,154       26,995  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,533,762    $ 19,627,060    $ 19,583,173    $ 19,643,069    $ 19,079,950 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   5.73 %     5.86 %     5.72 %     5.21 %     4.94 %
                   
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
    9/30/2023       6/30/2023         3/31/2023       12/31/2022       9/30/2022  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,118,794     $ 1,150,629     $ 1,119,329     $ 1,023,191     $ 942,253  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   642,838       575,240       566,919       620,006       650,636  
Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,761,632     $ 1,725,869   $                  $ 1,686,248     $ 1,643,197     $ 1,592,889  
                   
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,533,762    $ 19,627,060    $ 19,583,173    $ 19,643,069    $ 19,079,950 
Fair value adjustment for securities and derivatives, net of deferred taxes   642,838       575,240       566,919       620,006       650,636  
Total adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 20,176,600    $ 20,202,300    $ 20,150,092    $ 20,263,075    $ 19,730,586 
Adjusted tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   8.73 %     8.54 %     8.37 %     8.11 %     8.07 %


Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)  
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 145,756     $         147,132     $ 152,212     $ 165,220      $ 155,876  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)   2,152               2,136       2,209       2,152       2,151  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   147,908       149,268       154,421       167,372       158,027  
Noninterest income (GAAP)   28,383       32,493       29,999       29,975       29,181  
Securities losses, net   114       314       1,104       153       1,055  
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net   (13 )     41       (193 )     7       211  
Gain on extinguishment of debt                            
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights                            
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 176,392     $ 182,116     $ 185,331     $ 197,507     $         188,474  
                   
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 111,053     $ 109,446     $ 111,043     $ 117,218     $ 108,883  
Less:                  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization   1,625       1,715       1,788       1,841       1,856  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects   1,136       154       538       3,247       979  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net   108       (3,372 )     1,115       2,388       (251 )
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   2,429       1,892       1,673       2,442       2,156  
Core expenses (non-GAAP) $ 105,755     $ 109,057     $ 105,929     $ 107,300     $ 104,143  
                   
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   63.77 %             60.93         %     60.94 %     60.05 %     58.84 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)   59.95 %             59.88         %     57.16 %     54.33 %     55.26 %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Ratio of Core Expenses to Average Assets (non-GAAP)                  
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 111,053     $         109,446             $ 111,043     $ 117,218     $ 108,883  
Core expenses (non-GAAP)   105,755               109,057               105,929       107,300       104,143  
                   
Average assets $ 20,207,920     $         20,221,511             $ 20,118,005     $ 19,913,849     $ 19,775,341  
Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)   2.18 %             2.17         %     2.24 %     2.34 %     2.18 %
Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)   2.08 %             2.16         %     2.14 %     2.14 %     2.09 %
                   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 94     $         93             $ 74     $ 424     $ 365  
Occupancy                 —                            
Furniture and equipment                 —                            
Professional fees   1,617               1,068               934       1,587       1,480  
Advertising   178               222               122       95       131  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net                 —                            
Other noninterest expenses   540               509               543       336       180  
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 2,429     $         1,892             $ 1,673     $ 2,442     $ 2,156  
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.04     $         0.03             $ 0.03     $ 0.05     $ 0.04  
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)              
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 46,078     $         54,551             $         144,245     $ 145,488  
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)   1,284               1,466               4,051       4,734  
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 47,362     $         56,017             $ 148,296     $ 150,222  
               
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,746,818     $ 1,674,306     $ 1,710,230     $ 1,801,835  
Less average goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net   20,821       27,902