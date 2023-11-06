Perkins Restaurant and Bakery Honors Veterans With A Free Meal on November 10
EINPresswire.com/ -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery®, a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for homestyle meals and breakfast-all-day, is expressing its gratitude to our nation's military heroes with a free meal. On November 10, active duty, retired military, and veterans are invited to their local Perkins to enjoy a Free Magnificent Seven® meal. To receive the offer, guests must present a valid military I.D.
"At Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, we hold our local military members and veterans in the highest esteem for their unwavering dedication to our nation," said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. “We are honored to recognize their bravery by offering a comforting, homestyle meal as a heartfelt token of our gratitude."
The Magnificent Seven® meal features two eggs, three buttermilk pancakes, and a choice of two bacon strips or sausage links. The Veterans Day free meal is valid only for dine-in on November 10 at participating locations.
It is now easier than ever for guests to enjoy Perkins favorites, as all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com. For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu.
About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®
Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years this legacy brand has become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.
Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinner options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. They are proud to serve up quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.
As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence and with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.
To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
"At Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, we hold our local military members and veterans in the highest esteem for their unwavering dedication to our nation," said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. “We are honored to recognize their bravery by offering a comforting, homestyle meal as a heartfelt token of our gratitude."
The Magnificent Seven® meal features two eggs, three buttermilk pancakes, and a choice of two bacon strips or sausage links. The Veterans Day free meal is valid only for dine-in on November 10 at participating locations.
It is now easier than ever for guests to enjoy Perkins favorites, as all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com. For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu.
About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®
Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years this legacy brand has become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.
Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinner options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. They are proud to serve up quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.
As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence and with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.
To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Perkins Restaurant
Mediarelations@perkinsrb.com