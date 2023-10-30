Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,185 in the last 365 days.

Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the termination of the program of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) registered in the United States of America

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (NYSE: ITCL; SSE: ITAUCL) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero) reporting the initiation of the process to (i) terminate the program of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) registered in the United States of America, (ii) cancel the registration of its ADSs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, (iii) delist its ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange, and (iv) terminate the Deposit Agreement under which the ADSs are issued. The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile
+56 (2) 2660-1751 / ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Primary Logo

You just read:

Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the termination of the program of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) registered in the United States of America

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more