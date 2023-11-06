Huddle House Serves Up Free MVP Breakfast In Observance Of Veterans Day
ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, known for bringing friends and family together, is paying tribute to those who are serving or have served in the military with a Free MVP Breakfast Platter this Veterans Day. On November 10, active duty, retired military, and veterans may visit any participating Huddle House to enjoy their MVP meal. Guests are required to present a proper military I.D. to receive their Free MVP.
“We are honored to be able to treat our active and retired military to a delicious, home-cooked meal, and to have the opportunity to show our gratitude for all they’ve done for us,” said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. “These men and women are truly MVPs and deserve a hearty breakfast to match. Our MVP Breakfast Platter offers generous portions of fan favorites.”
This delicious meal is a Huddle House favorite with numerous customizable platter combinations with delectable items including eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, grits, a waffle and a buttermilk pancake as the starting points for a great breakfast. The MVP Breakfast Platter may be customized with these offerings and enjoyed any time of day.
The free MVP Breakfast Platter for the military is valid for dine-in only this Veterans Day, November 10.
Huddle House favorites are available for dine-in or may be ordered online on the Huddle House website or mobile app for pickup, curbside, or delivery. Download the mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start earning rewards instantly.
For more information, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has more than 300 locations. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand. The company embraces innovation to grow and evolve its companies and people. They are transforming the landscape for full-service restaurants as they modernize their designs and operations.
To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
