31st circuit commission announces nominees for newly created circuit judge position in Greene County





30 October 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission conducted three days of public hearings, interviewed 15 applicants, and selected a panel of three nominees for the vacancy in the position of circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit that was newly created by the General Assembly in the last legislative session. The nominees are:

Rachel A. Riso, an attorney at the Law Firm of Ellis Ellis Hammons & Johnson;

Jared Robertson, an attorney at Malkmus Law Firm; and

Nathan R. Taylor, an associate circuit judge in Greene County (in the 31st Judicial Circuit).

The commission believes these three candidates, chosen from a field of qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. The nominees received votes as follows: Riso received four votes, Robertson received three votes, and Taylor received five votes.





The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge.





The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Jack Goodman of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and is composed of attorneys Deborah Dodge and Kurt Larson, and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred McQueary.









Contact: Craig Street, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417)-895-6811



