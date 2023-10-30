WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to renumber 115.28 (63); and to create 115.28 (63) (bm), 118.40 (4) (ar) 3. and 4. and 120.12 (24m) of the statutes; Relating to: the mental health training program provided by the Department of Public Instruction. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab575
You just read:
AB575 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-30
