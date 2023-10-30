Submit Release
AB576 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to create 165.875 and 905.095 of the statutes; Relating to: public safety peer counseling and privilege for peer support and critical incident stress management services communications and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention

