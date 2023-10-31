University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) Chooses Riverain Technologies’ ClearRead™ CT to Improve Clinician Workflow
ClearRead™ CT with Clear Visual Intelligence™ improves the detection of pulmonary nodules and enhances workflow within its native environment.MIAMISBURG, OH, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverain Technologies, the innovator of ClearRead™ solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI), announced today that University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) has replaced its previous vendor with ClearRead CT Vessel Suppress, Detect and Compare to improve the detection of pulmonary nodules and enhance workflow within its native environment.
As clinicians everywhere continue to face heavy interpretation loads, ClearRead CT streamlines the process, allowing them to complete more reads faster – saving valuable time without sacrificing performance.
With ClearRead CT, UTMB can now streamline workflow without requiring additional workstations, viewers or logins. Riverain’s PACS integration allows readers to view ClearRead as an additional series in the patient study, which allows clinicians to read studies quickly and intuitively for speed and accuracy.
“When the radiologist opens the patient file, our content is already available to them. All of the reading is done within their native workspace, and that has resonated quite well because they're doing such high volumes of exam,” said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “They don't want to lose the rhythm from a reading perspective, and ClearRead CT allows them to keep that rhythm, which is very important.”
ClearRead CT is FDA-approved for concurrent reading, allowing the clinician to view the ClearRead series and the original series simultaneously, resulting in faster reads and Certainty of Search™ for improved confidence in findings.1
With automatic detection, segmentation, and measurement of nodules, ClearRead CT reduces total end-to-end reading time with the automatic PowerScribe integration that generates a report with fully customizable macros for nodule findings.
Using unique suppression technology that goes beyond standard background-impaired imaging, Riverain’s ClearRead solutions significantly improve a clinician’s ability to accurately and efficiently detect disease on thoracic (chest) CTs and X-rays and more successfully address the challenges of early detection of lung disease.
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with CVI remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
