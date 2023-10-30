Submit Release
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Opening of New Features at Bloomfield Park on Wednesday

This is a press release from the City of Arcata:

City of ArcataThe City of Arcata would like to invite residents to celebrate the completion of the Bloomfield Park Improvement Project at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. 

The Bloomfield Park Improvement Project has been completed and improvements include a fun spinner, plyometric features and a horizontal ladder climber. In addition to play equipment, there is a new accessible entrance, picnic table, soon to be installed water fountain and retained open space in the park for free play. 

These enhancements resulted from neighborhood engagement over the past year and will help Bloomfield Park be a more vibrant space for active living in the surrounding neighborhood. The park can be visited at 1845 Zehndner Ave. which is east of Janes Road and west of Q Street. 

Funding for the Bloomfield Park improvements was made possible by the Open Space, Parks and Trails Special Tax Fund and Recreation Fees for New Construction. Hooven & Co. served as the contractor on the project, and City Parks staff installed the equipment and park amenities. 

For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-8184.

