36th Annual Halloween Festival in Garberville on Tuesday

This is a press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber Of Commerce:

Celebrating 36 years of safe fun for the whole family!

WHEN: October 31st

TIME: 3:00PM – 5:30PM

WHERE: Garvberville Town Square

-Costume Contest Age Groups | 0-4 | 5-9 | 10 & UP

–Sign ups begin at 3:45pm | Judging begins at 4:15pm

-Contest will happen at the Garberville Town Squre

-PLUS be on the look out for a Spooky Surprise, you won’t want to miss it!

Cash Prizes:

1st place – $50.00

2nd place – $30.00

3rd place – $20.00

(One (1) each age category)

Family costume contest – $100.00

Dance contest – $50.00

NEW THIS YEAR Trunk-Or-Treat on the Garberville Town Square: Gather your friends, family, and neighbors to join the fun. Decorate your car trunks with Halloween decorations and fill them with candy for the kids. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to have a good time. If you plan to participate in the Trunk-Or-Treat, please arrive early to allow for set-up.

Trick or Treat At Local Businesses Immediately Following

Thank You To Our Sponsors: Redwood Cleaning Services, LLC, Evergreen Storage, Gyppo Ale Mill, SoHum Health – Jerold Phelps Community Hospital, James & Marie Johnson, Dean Creek Resort, Redheaded Blackbelt, Tranquility Lane Flowers, The Appraisal Office, MerMaid Coastal Cleaning, Bear River Valley Beef