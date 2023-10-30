One Month Remains for Floridians to Apply for FEMA Assistance

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Floridians who sustained loss from Hurricane Idalia have one month to apply for federal assistance. The deadline is Nov. 29, 2023.

To date, federal funding for assistance to households, low-interest disaster loans and flood insurance includes:

$72.7 million in FEMA grants to 34,690 households

$63.9 million in U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans

$195 million in National Flood Insurance Program payments; 5,100 claims filed

FEMA specialists are going door to door in affected communities helping people apply for assistance. To date, they have visited 140,000 homes and 9,000 public spaces. Disaster Recovery Centers have received 17,500 visitors.

If you sustained loss from Hurricane Idalia and live in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.