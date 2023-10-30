Submit Release
ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results; Continues Trend of Increasing Tangible Book Value Per Share While Accelerating Cost Savings Program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company’s net income was $133 thousand or $0.02 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $655 thousand or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.

Key Financial Data                     3Q23 Highlights
Profitability Metrics   3Q23     2Q23     3Q22    
• Net Revenues of $4.2 million including $4.0 million of net interest income and $256 thousand of non-interest income.

• Net Income of $133 thousand and earnings per diluted share of $0.02.

• Average loans increased 1.4% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits decreasing by 1.3% in linked quarters.

• Net interest margin of 2.67% narrowed from 2.86% in linked quarters as increases to the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits outpaced the rise in yields of interest-earning assets

• Credit quality remains strong with loan delinquencies relatively unchanged.

• Accelerates cost cutting program
Return on average assets (%)   0.09 %   0.42 %   1.73 %  
Return on average common equity (%)   1.17 %   5.81 %   22.83 %  
Return on tangible common equity (%)   1.18 %   5.89 %   23.15 %  
Net interest margin (%)   2.67 %   2.86 %   3.34 %  
                     
Income Statement (a)   3Q23     2Q23     3Q22    
Net interest income $ 3,977   $ 4,297   $ 4,371    
Non-interest income $ 256   $ 328   $ 2,043    
Net income $ 133   $ 655   $ 2,354    
Earnings per share- Basic $ 0.02   $ 0.10   $ 0.35    
Earnings per share- Diluted $ 0.02   $ 0.10   $ 0.35    
                     
Balance Sheet (a)   3Q23     2Q23     3Q22    
Average total loans $ 555,919   $ 548,441   $ 423,431    
Average total deposits $ 487,816   $ 494,137   $ 460,624    
Book value per share $ 6.79   $ 6.77   $ 6.37    
Tangible book value per share $ 6.71   $ 6.68   $ 6.28    
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts                    


Phil Guarnieri, the CEO and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc., shared thoughts on the quarter, saying, "Despite the challenges presented by the interest rate landscape, we maintained steady average deposits, while embracing a controlled deceleration in loan growth. Furthermore, we took proactive steps during the quarter to enhance our company-wide operating efficiency, targeting an annualized reduction in operating expenses of seven percent. This effort centers around enhancing our cost structure through measures such as trimming vendor expenditures, automating, and realigning our workforce.

Mr. Guarnieri concluded with, "Although our Company is not immune to the turbulence affecting financial markets and institutions, our core business remains robust, our capitalization is strong, and our asset quality ratios remain solid. We remain dedicated to serving the banking needs of our local communities."

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

September 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $630.3 million, an increase of $42.4 million, or 7.2%, as compared to total assets of $587.9 million on December 31, 2022. The increase can be attributed to loan portfolio growth funded by deposit inflows and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings during the first nine months of 2023.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Loan Credit Losses totaled $557.9 million, an increase of $51.1 million from December 31, 2022, due to loan originations. As of September 30, 2023, the Allowance for Loan Credit Losses as a percentage of gross loans was 0.89%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $1.7 million or 0.27% of total assets, as of September 30, 2023, increasing modestly from $1.5 million or 0.25% of total assets at December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.27% and 0.28%, as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total liabilities increased $40.8 million to $584.7 from $543.9 million, driven by deposit increases and by FHLB borrowing. Deposits increased $21.1 million, or 4.7% to $470.9 million as of September 30, 2023, when compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits is driven by an increase in Interest-Bearing deposits. FHLB borrowings totaled $84.0 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $64.9 million at December 31, 2022 an increase of $19.1 million or 29.4%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.54%, 13.47%, 13.47% and 14.63%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." Book value per common share was $6.79 compared to $6.55 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.71 at September 30, 2023 compared to $6.47 at December 31, 2022.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $133 thousand compared to $655 thousand for the second quarter 2023. The decrease can be attributed to a softer margin and increased non-interest expenses quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, decreased $320 thousand, to $4.0 million from $4.3 million at June 30, 2023. The Company’s net interest margin compacted, decreasing by nineteen basis points to 2.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 2.86% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The contraction can be attributed to increased pricing pressures for retail deposits seen across the Banking industry.

There was a net provision expense of $86 thousand for credit losses taken for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $34 thousand provision entry for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased $72 thousand, to $256 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with non-interest income of $328 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to less revenue collected from the sale of loans quarter over quarter, partially offset by an increase in fee income earned from the Bank’s loan portfolio.

Non-interest expense totaled $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, or an increase of 6.3%. The fluctuation in non-interest expense can be attributed to accelerated depreciation costs associated with a now relocated administrative location. In addition, the Company negotiated buyouts and accelerations for certain software providers that were expensed in the third quarter as well.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $1.4 million a decrease of $3.0 million in comparison to $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease can mainly be attributed to a branch sale that occurred in the second quarter of 2022, that did not re-occur in 2023.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, decreased 4.2% or $540 thousand, to $12.4 million from $13.0 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease aligns with the compression seen in the Net Interest Margin as the Fed Funds rate increased 54% from September 2022 to September 2023.

In addition, the Bank has seen a deposit composition shift with a 25% increase in interest-bearing deposits year over year. Recently the deposit composition shift has slowed with average non-interest-bearing deposits increasing quarter over quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $103 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a $178 thousand benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $758 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with non-interest income of $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to the aforementioned branch sale.

Non-interest expense totaled $11.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, or an increase of $948 thousand or 9.2%. The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.85% for the nine months of 2023, compared to 1.94% for the nine months ended September 30 2022.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825


ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
    September 30, December 31,   September 30,
2023   2022   2022  
    |--(unaudited)--|     |--(unaudited)--|
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,439   38,115     30,481  
Securities   15,143   16,042     32,622  
Loans receivable, net:          
     Real estate mortgage loans   543,852   494,064     459,916  
     Commercial and Lines of Credit   14,322   14,110     14,484  
     Home Equity and Consumer Loans 348.029   465     668  
     Deferred costs   4,362   3,953     3,828  
     Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (a) (5,028 ) (5,860 )   (5,760 )
          Total loans receivable, net   557,858   506,732     473,136  
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   5,782   4,779     3,432  
Bank premises and equipment, net   5,608   6,209     5,776  
Accrued interest receivable   2,533   2,020     1,975  
Goodwill   581   581     581  
Repossessed assets   164                      - 117  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,305   5,202     5,168  
Other Assets   7,904   8,175     8,132  
     Total Assets $ 630,316   587,855     561,420  
           
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity          
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   125,562   129,641     150,677  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   302,509   279,830     263,217  
Brokered Deposits   42,873   40,627     39,051  
     Total Deposits   470,944   449,798     452,945  
Bond Issue, net of costs   13,701   13,666     13,658  
Borrowed Money   83,980   64,900     35,000  
Other Liabilities   16,086   15,490     16,665  
     Total Liabilities   584,710   543,854     518,268  
Stockholders' equity   45,606   44,001     43,152  
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 630,316   587,855     561,420  
(a) The Company adopted ASC 326- Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) effective 1/1/2023 resulting in a recapture of reserve through Retained Earnings
           


  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Consolidated Statement of Income
  (in thousands)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2022
  |--------------(unaudited)--------------|   |-----(unaudited)-----|
Interest income              
Loans $ 6,715 $ 6,505   $ 4,943     $ 19,284 $ 14,386  
Securities   111   112     172       336   426  
Other interest-earning assets   319   454     164       1,140   385  
     Total Interest Income   7,145   7,071     5,279       20,760   15,197  
Interest expense              
Deposits   2,459   2,032     643       6,107   1,284  
Borrowings   710   742     394       2,220   939  
     Total Interest Expense   3,169   2,774     1,037       8,327   2,223  
          Net Interest Income   3,977   4,297     4,242       12,434   12,974  
Prov(Benefit) for Credit Losses   86   34     -       103   (178 )
          Net Interest Income after Prov(Benefit)for Credit Losses   3,891   4,263     4,242       12,331   13,152  
Non-interest income              
Deposit service charges   106   98     84       284   256  
Loan fee income   99   68     83       224   300  
Gain on Loan Sales   12   126     -       138   241  
Gain on Branch Sale   -   -     -       -   1,782  
Other   39   36     99       112   234  
     Total non-interest income   256   328     266       758   2,813  
Non-interest expenses              
Compensation and benefits   1,856   1,953     1,826       5,664   5,386  
Occupancy and equipment   729   640     722       2,010   2,077  
Data processing service fees   397   340     345       1,039   867  
Marketing   107   99     (35 )     305   173  
Professional fees   315   213     194       747   654  
NYS Banking & FDIC Assessments   71   57     14       183   169  
Printing & Office Supplies   31   39     45       127   118  
Insurance   54   41     53       140   123  
Other   415   358     217       1,071   772  
     Total non-interest expense   3,975   3,740     3,381       11,287   10,339  
          Income prior to tax expense   172   851     1,127       1,802   5,626  
Income taxes   39   196     255       414   1,220  
          Net Income $ 133 $ 655   $ 872     $ 1,388 $ 4,406  
               


                   
  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
  Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average
  Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling
Assets  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                  
    Loans receivable $ 555,919 $ 6,715 4.83 % $ 548,441 $ 6,505 4.74 % $ 456,085 $ 4,943 4.33 %
    Investment securities   16,151   111 2.75 %   16,194   112 2.77 %   33,194   172 2.07 %
    Interest bearing deposits   20,260   231 4.56 %   32,687   374 4.58 %   27,240   114 1.68 %
    Restricted investment in bank stock   4,273   88 8.24 %   4,320   80 7.41 %   1,691   50 11.78 %
       Total interest-earning assets   596,602   7,145 4.79 %   601,642   7,072 4.70 %   518,210   5,279 4.07 %
Non-interest earning assets   17,371       17,924       19,798    
       Total assets $ 613,973     $ 619,566     $ 538,008    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
    Interest-bearing checking $ 29,162 $ 28 0.38 % $ 27,694 $ 26 0.38 % $ 32,736 $ 34 0.41 %
    Money market accounts   4,060   4 0.42 %   4,367   3 0.25 %   6,589   3 0.20 %
    Savings accounts   117,790   532 1.79 %   133,996   446 1.33 %   134,132   180 0.53 %
    Certificates of deposit   212,094   1,895 3.54 %   206,246   1,557 3.03 %   117,679   426 1.44 %
       Total interest-bearing deposits   363,105   2,459 2.69 %   372,302   2,032 2.19 %   291,136   643 0.88 %
    Borrowings   51,557   488 3.76 %   52,853   520 3.95 %   35,000   173 1.96 %
    Subordinated debenture   13,695   222 6.42 %   13,681   221 6.48 %   13,655   221 6.42 %
       Total interest-bearing liabilities   428,357   3,168 2.93 %   438,836   2,773 2.53 %   339,791   1,037 1.21 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   124,711       121,835       140,464    
Other liabilities   15,348       13,975       14,803    
       Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   140,059       135,810       155,267    
Stockholders' equity   45,557       44,921       42,950    
       Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 613,973     $ 619,566     $ 538,008    
Net interest income   $ 3,977     $ 4,299     $ 4,242  
Average interest rate spread     1.86 %     2.17 %     2.86 %
Net interest margin     2.67 %     2.86 %     3.27 %
                   
                   


             
Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights		 Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
Income Statement          
  Return on Average Assets   0.09 %   0.42 %   0.40 %   0.60 %   0.65 %
  Return on Average Equity   1.17 %   5.81 %   5.40 %   7.71 %   8.12 %
  Return on Average Tangible Equity   1.18 %   5.89 %   5.47 %   7.82 %   8.23 %
  Efficiency Ratio   93.89 %   80.86 %   82.42 %   75.03 %   60.97 %
Yields / Costs          
  Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   4.79 %   4.70 %   4.54 %   4.45 %   4.07 %
  Cost of Funds   2.93 %   2.53 %   2.38 %   1.79 %   1.21 %
  Net Interest Margin   2.67 %   2.86 %   2.89 %   3.26 %   3.27 %
Capital Ratios          
  Equity / Assets   7.24 %   7.24 %   7.01 %   7.48 %   7.68 %
  Tangible Equity / Assets   7.15 %   7.15 %   6.92 %   7.39 %   7.59 %
  Tier I leverage ratio (a)   9.54 %   9.40 %   9.65 %   10.1 %   10.3 %
  Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   13.47 %   13.67 %   13.87 %   14.3 %   14.7 %
  Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   13.47 %   13.67 %   13.87 %   14.3 %   14.7 %
  Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   14.63 %   14.92 %   15.12 %   15.5 %   16.0 %
Stock Valuation          
  Book Value $ 6.79   $ 6.77   $ 6.67   $ 6.55   $ 6.47  
  Tangible Book Value $ 6.71   $ 6.68   $ 6.59   $ 6.47   $ 6.39  
  Shares Outstanding (b)   6,714     6,714     6,714     6,714     6,666  
Asset Quality          
  CECL / Total Loans   0.89 %   0.89 %   0.90 %   1.14 %   1.20 %
  Non Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.27 %   0.25 %   0.17 %   0.28 %   0.34 %
  Non Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.27 %   0.25 %   0.19 %   0.25 %   0.31 %
             
  (a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares information presented in thousands    
             

