Gray Falkon® Wins Innovation Award For eCommerce AI and Automation Technology

Placing First in Commercial Software Category, Gray Falkon is Honored by Utah Business

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, October 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gray Falkon has been presented with First Place in the commercial software category and honored by the Utah Business Innovation Awards program held at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on October 30, 2023.When asked what challenge or need Gray Falkon’s innovation solves, President Mike Ballard responded, “each person who buys products on Amazon, Walmart.com, eBay or other online marketplaces is impacted by the problems that are solved by Gray Falkon’s technology.” Gray Falkon’s AI and automation technology protects people from expired and otherwise compromised products sold by unauthorized sellers. The technology is hypervigilant in tracking illegitimate selling practices, dynamically communicating with the sellers, and automatically reporting illicit behaviors to marketplace enforcement teams until the online marketplaces take action.“We owe this accolade to the tireless efforts of our remarkable team, who work relentlessly to push the boundaries of AI and automation technology in order to protect brands, and ultimately consumers,” shared Gray Falkon CEO, Trajan Bayly. “To our partners, we extend our sincere appreciation. This recognition fuels our drive to continue innovating and helping brands of all sizes protect their consumer experience and recover e-commerce sales revenue.”"Utah Business is proud to partner with Foley & Lardner to recognize Utah’s fantastic community of innovators. This year’s honorees are developing processes, products and services that are building our state’s economy and bettering the lives of all Utahns. We can’t wait to see what they think of next,” commented Beth Taylor, Utah Business Assistant Editor.In partnership with Foley & Lardner, the Utah Business Innovation Awards program recognizes the state’s vibrant community of innovators and startups to established companies – and their breakthrough creations. Nominees in the Utah Innovation Awards program undergo a strict evaluation process by peers and leaders from the state’s business, civic, and academic communities. Pioneering innovations — whether products, services or processes — are judged on their novelty, market need, economic impact, and disruption of the status quo.About Gray FalkonFounded in 2018, Gray Falkon is a pioneering force in the e-commerce industry, driven by its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technology. Gray Falkon is on a mission to combat the proliferation of illegitimate third-party sellers across major online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart.com, and eBay.Revolutionizing e-Commerce For Brands. Gray Falkon's cutting-edge technology has empowered over 100 brands to safeguard their integrity and customers' experience. Through our advanced system, we've successfully removed over five (5) million unauthorized listings from online marketplaces.Your Trusted Partner. Gray Falkon stands as the ultimate weapon in the arsenal of brands committed to upholding their integrity and protecting customers' trust. We provide a comprehensive solution for defending against unauthorized sellers, ensuring brand authenticity, and recovering lost e-commerce revenue. https://grayfalkon.com/schedule-a-demo/ , or contact ashade@grayfalkon.com for media inquiries and interviews with our experts.Recent Awards Include:MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies (October 2023)

Learn how Gray Falkon’s proprietary e-commerce AI and automation technology removes up to 95% of illegitimate listings on Amazon, eBay and Walmart.