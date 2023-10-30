Oil-Dri to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Discussion and Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via Live Webcast

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) announced today that it expects to release earnings for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Company will host its first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings discussion and its Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually via a live webcast on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 am Central Time. The record date for voting eligibility at the Annual Meeting was Monday, October 16, 2023.

Participation details can be found on Oil-Dri’s website’s Events page, and the webcast will be available for replay. Archives of the Company’s webcasts can be found under Quarterly Archives on the website.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.