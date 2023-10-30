Bitcoin Depot Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Monday, November 13th at 11:00 am ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Bitcoin Depot plans to release results before the market open on the same day.



Call Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 646-307-1963

International dial-in: 800-715-9871

Conference ID: 8247570

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here following the call.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Bitcoin Depot’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available beginning after 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 13, 2023 through November 20, 2023.

U.S. replay number: 609-800-9909

International replay number: 800-770-2030

Conference ID: 8247570

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

Media

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com