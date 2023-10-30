Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Promotion of Jed Dolson to President

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) today announced the promotion of Jed Dolson to President and Chief Operating Officer. This announcement recognizes the significant contributions and leadership of Mr. Dolson that have played an integral role in Green Brick’s growth, including being named by Fortune Magazine the past four years as one of the fastest growing public homebuilders and land development companies in the country.



Mr. Dolson first joined Green Brick in 2010, serving as our primary development consultant. Mr. Dolson then served from 2013-2017 as Green Brick’s Head of Land Acquisition and Development. From 2017 to 2020, Mr. Dolson served as the President of the Texas Region until his promotion to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in September 2020. Mr. Dolson received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Stanford University.

James Brickman, a Co-Founder and CEO of Green Brick, said, “Jed and I have worked side by side for almost 14 years. He understands our business top-down and bottom-up, earning his way to this position of leadership by working tirelessly day-after-day and year-after-year in all aspects of our business. Jed exemplifies our values set forth in the acronym H.O.M.E. based on the way he approaches every area of our company, including working with our trade partners, development and strategic partners, and guiding our employees with honesty, objectivity, maturity, and efficiency. His strategic and disciplined approach to our operations has led to Green Brick’s success, including overseeing the growth of our 7 subsidiary builder brands. Jed has also spearheaded the astounding expansion of one of those builders, Trophy Signature Homes, which has gone from starting from scratch in 2018 to one of the leading builders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as Trophy’s successful launch in the Austin market this year.”

David Einhorn, a Co-Founder and Chairman of the Green Brick Board of Directors, said, “Jed is knowledgeable, genuine, driven, and has been an invaluable member of the Company’s management team. Jed and Jim have served as a dynamic duo that have built Green Brick from a homebuilding company that sold less than a dozen homes in its first year in 2009 to a publicly traded homebuilding and land development company that generated revenue in excess of $1.7 billion last year with some of the best performance metrics of any homebuilder. I look forward to continuing to work directly with Jed in his new role as President as part of the next chapter of the Green Brick story.”

Mr. Dolson said, “I am honored and privileged to have helped Green Brick reach levels I would never have imagined back when I first started at the company. But I am even more excited about the runway for growth I see for Green Brick over the next several years. With the strong financial and operational platform we’ve built and, most importantly, the team we have assembled, I am confident we are heading to a bright future.”

