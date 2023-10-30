GE Vernova Chooses Piedmont’s Atlanta Galleria for New Strategic Hub

Atlanta, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt, today announced that it has signed a new 77,000 square-foot lease through 2036 with GE Vernova, a planned 2024 spinoff of General Electric Company that will focus on electrifying the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. The company has selected 600 Galleria Parkway, a LEED-Gold designated property and one of five buildings owned by Piedmont in Atlanta’s Galleria on the Park, as one of its strategic U.S. locations.

"We are thrilled to welcome a world class company such as GE Vernova to Galleria on the Park,” said Alex Valente, Executive Vice President for Piedmont’s Southeast region. “Galleria’s vibrant environment, along with its unmatched, recently modernized onsite amenity set, and superior accessibility make it the ideal location for innovative companies such as GE Vernova that are focused on using quality office space to recruit and retain valuable talent in today’s competitive workplace. Including this lease, we have signed almost 800,000 square feet of new tenant leases at Galleria on the Park since 2020, including 10 new corporate or regional relocations. GE Vernova is the capstone to over 70 new deals at the project, addressing our last remaining large block of vacancy and taking the leased percentage of the 2.1 million square foot complex to 90% .”

Conveniently and uniquely connected to Truist Park and The Battery by a pedestrian bridge, Galleria on the Park’s 2.1 million square feet include five office buildings and three development sites surrounding a 6-acre, centrally located park, all with skyline views and with prominent visibility and direct access to major thoroughfares, I-75 and I-285. Since consolidating the ownership of The Galleria in 2019, Piedmont has been focused on enhancing the entire 20-acre project with the creation of a mixed-use setting offering tenants a differentiated nature of work including new food and beverage operators, a 10,000 SF on-site fitness facility – Ironworx Studio, employee engagement programming, transformed hospitality-infused building lobbies, and expansive conference facilities and outdoor collaboration spaces. Combined with convenient access to the Battery and Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Cobb Convention Center, as well as prominent signage opportunities facing I-75 and I-285, Galleria on the Park effortlessly connects to the vibrancy of the neighborhood and offers an unparalleled employee experience to its tenants. Piedmont focuses on building amenity-rich office environments (experiences) similar to Atlanta’s Galleria on the Park throughout its portfolio.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

