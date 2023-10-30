Stryker to participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Glenn Boehnlein, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com . The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

