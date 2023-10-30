Pitcher: A Market Leader in Life Sciences Next-gen Customer Engagement Platforms - Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment
Pitcher designated a Market Leader in the Everest Group 2023 Peak Matrix Assessment for Life Sciences Next-generation Customer Engagement Platforms.
Pitcher is designed to serve the unique sales enablement needs of each of our pharmaceutical and other industry clients, enabling their revenue teams to deliver their best results.”DENVER, CO, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pitcher, a leading sales enablement platform provider for Fortune 500 enterprise companies today announced that it has been designated a Market Leader in the Everest Group 2023 Peak Matrix Assessment for Life Sciences Next-generation Customer Engagement Platforms. Pitcher’s end-to-end platform is used by four of the world’s ten largest pharmaceutical companies and dozens of other health and life science enterprises around the world.
— Greg Schottland, CEO
The Everest Group analyzed twenty-four platforms on two dimensions: Market Impact (Market Adoption, Portfolio Mix, and Value Delivered); Vision and Capability (Vision and Strategy, Technology, Flexibility/Ease of Deployment, Engagement/Commercial Model, and Support). Pitcher and three other platform providers were identified as Leaders in this assessment.
The CRM-independent Pitcher platform supports omnichannel communication, eDetailing, Medical-Science Liaison, Closed-Loop Marketing, and Compliance requirements, serving the needs of pharmaceutical revenue teams in one seamless platform connected to back-end systems.
“Pitcher was designed with the sales enablement needs of pharmaceuticals and other regulated industries as its primary mission,” said Greg Schottland, CEO. “We serve our customers’ end-to-end selling requirements, help Marketing improve their content, ensure compliance with industry regulations, and significantly improve CRM data capture. In short, we enable revenue teams to deliver their best results.”
About Pitcher, Inc.
Pitcher is the platform of choice for end-to-end sales enablement for pharmaceutical and other regulated industries, with customers in 140 countries, including four of the world’s ten largest pharmaceutical companies. Customers rely on Pitcher’s omnichannel, end-to-end unified sales enablement platform to streamline selling, increase management visibility, deliver closed-loop marketing capabilities, and ensure full compliance regardless of communication channel. Pitcher customers achieve commercial excellence and significantly increased ROI. Based in Zürich, Switzerland, and Denver, Colorado USA, Pitcher serves customers from offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.pitcher.com.
About the PEAK Matrix®
The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experience, Ability, and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.
About Everest Group
Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today’s market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing deliver precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.
