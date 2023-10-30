Submit Release
Medallion Bank Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2023 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly net income of $17.2 million, compared to $18.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $48.7 million with a net interest margin of 8.7%, compared to $43.0 million and 9.3% in the prior year quarter.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $14.0 million, compared to $8.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 2.0% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.3% in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized ROA and ROE were 3.06% and 20.46%, respectively, compared to 3.92% and 25.31% for the prior year period.
  • The total loan portfolio grew 19.3% from September 30, 2022 to $2.102 billion as of September 30, 2023.
  • Total assets were $2.258 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.08% at September 30, 2023.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “Measured loan portfolio growth contributed to strong quarterly earnings of $17 million. The restrictive underwriting requirements we introduced over the last two quarters had the effect of moderating third quarter loan volumes in both recreation and home improvement lending. Compared to the prior year quarter, the provision for credit losses increased as consumer loan losses continued trending to more normal levels. Our ability to access brokered deposits, which has always been our primary source of deposits, remains unhindered. We believe we are positioned prudently for both the immediate and long-term future.”

Recreation Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 14.8% to $1.346 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.173 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Net interest income was $36.5 million, compared to $32.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Recreation loans were 64.1% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2023, compared to 66.6% at September 30, 2022.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 2.7% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 1.8% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for recreation credit losses was $11.9 million, compared to a $7.2 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 30.5% to $750.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $575.3 million at September 30, 2022.
  • Net interest income was $11.9 million, compared to $10.1 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Home improvement loans were 35.7% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2023, compared to 32.7% at September 30, 2022.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.6% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.9% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for home improvement credit losses was $3.9 million, compared to a $2.0 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On October 26, 2023, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on January 2, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe” or the negative version of this word or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, such as “continuing.” These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. In addition, Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.  

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com


MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total interest income $ 62,193     $ 49,249     $ 173,414     $ 135,499  
Total interest expense   13,446       6,240       33,384       15,307  
Net interest income   48,747       43,009       140,030       120,192  
               
Provision for credit losses   14,024       8,171       26,740       16,301  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   34,723       34,838       113,290       103,891  
               
Other income (loss)              
Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets   (30 )     (94 )     (303 )     (533 )
Other non-interest income   998       409       1,566       957  
Total other income (loss)   968       315       1,263       424  
               
Non-interest expense              
Salaries and benefits   5,024       3,686       14,004       10,656  
Loan servicing   3,007       2,816       8,723       8,272  
Collection costs   1,509       1,462       4,473       3,940  
Regulatory fees   1,021       610       2,484       1,621  
Professional fees   450       503       1,612       1,308  
Occupancy and equipment   211       214       625       584  
Other   1,091       946       3,455       3,092  
Total non-interest expense   12,313       10,237       35,376       29,473  
               
Income before income taxes   23,378       24,916       79,177       74,842  
Provision for income taxes   6,222       6,644       21,268       19,927  
               
Net income $ 17,156       18,272     $ 57,909       54,915  



MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands) September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022
Assets          
Cash and federal funds sold $ 100,192     $ 74,078     $ 75,107  
Investment securities, available-for-sale   53,175       48,492       48,354  
Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition costs   2,101,786       1,822,737       1,761,563  
Allowance for losses   (75,094 )     (61,630 )     (60,792 )
Loans, net   2,026,692       1,761,107       1,700,771  
           
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure   7,658       10,381       12,200  
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net   7,705       6,600       6,188  
Deferred tax assets   11,634       9,241       9,402  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   51,000       40,928       42,806  
Total assets $ 2,258,056     $ 1,950,827     $ 1,894,828  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits and other funds borrowed $ 1,865,088     $ 1,607,110     $ 1,555,832  
Accrued interest payable   3,052       2,422       1,882  
Income tax payable   30,472       23,165       30,357  
Other liabilities   18,405       10,614       12,731  
Due to affiliates   942       861       795  
Total liabilities   1,917,959       1,644,172       1,601,597  
           
Total shareholders’ equity   340,097       306,655       293,231  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,258,056     $ 1,950,827     $ 1,894,828  


