Nominations Open for the 2024 Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, October 30 - Released on October 30, 2023

"The Saskatchewan Order of Merit allows us to honour outstanding citizens who have truly made our province a better place to live," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "If you know someone who is worthy of this prestigious honour, I encourage you to nominate them."

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievement by Saskatchewan citizens. To date, 272 individuals have been invested with the Order in appreciation of their significant contributions in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, art, research, and volunteering. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System and members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M.

Nominees must be current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan. Any individual or group can submit a nomination, but the nomination must be for an individual, not an organization. Posthumous nominations are accepted within one year of an individual's date of death.

The recipients of the 2024 Saskatchewan Order of Merit will be invested by the Lieutenant Governor at a ceremony next year.

Nominations will be accepted until November 30, 2023. Online nominations are encouraged, but nominations will also be accepted by mail, courier or in-person.

For more information on the award, or to nominate someone for the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, visit saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

