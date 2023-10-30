Aviation and Aerospace Week Soars In the Land of Living Skies

CANADA, October 30 - Released on October 30, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has designated October 29 through November 4 as Saskatchewan Aviation and Aerospace Week to recognize the important role this transportation sector plays in the province.

“Thanks to dedicated aviation professionals and the work they do across Saskatchewan, communities and industries remain connected to the key places and services to keep the Land of Living Skies strong,” Highways Minister Lori Carr said.

Aviation plays a crucial role in supporting various sectors. It facilitates tourism by bringing visitors to the province, aids the resource sector by transporting employees and equipment to mining operations, and assists agriculture by enabling farmers to efficiently manage their crops.

“Saskatchewan's export-driven economy is supported in part by aerial applicators, as they help farmers ensure the quality of their products before it’s shipped throughout the world," Saskatchewan Aerial Applicators Association President Tanner Denesowych said.

Aviation also enhances quality of life by connecting air ambulances to communities to move patients, providing air services for policing to protect communities, and supporting evacuations during emergencies.

“Thanks to our ongoing collaboration with the provincial government, Saskatchewan’s aviation sector continues to propel forward and make positive contributions to the province,” Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said.

The Ministry of Highways invests in improvements at regional, community-owned airports in Saskatchewan through the province’s Community Airports Partnership (CAP) program. An intake closes October 31 for applications under the 2024-25 CAP. The $850,000 infrastructure program will provide cost-shared provincial grants up to a maximum of $275,000 per eligible airport project. Projects will be announced in the future, after applications are reviewed.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has allocated over $10 million to support 43 diverse community airports through the CAP program.

