Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,159 in the last 365 days.

Auditor's Office Finds North Dakota Soybean Council Misused Grand Funds for Lobbying Activities

An audit of the North Dakota Soybean Council, a state agency created to promote, market, and research soybeans, has found that grant funds allocated by the Council were used to pay a Legislative Educator for testifying in favor of two bills. The person in the position of Legislative Educator is also a Registered Lobbyist. 

The Soybean Council provided a grant of up to $85,000 to the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association, which is a not-for-profit organization created to improve the soybean industry. The audit team did not calculate the exact dollar amount spent on lobbying from the grant. The grant’s purpose was to develop an educational program to inform elected officials about soybean production, excluding lobbying.

The audit reviewed the period of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and found that grant funds were used to pay a Legislative Educator for testifying in favor of the following bills:

  • House Bill 1501 which made the Soybean Council a non-governmental agency.
     
  • Senate Bill 2259 which affected audits of commodity groups like the Soybean Council and what audit fees they can be charged.

Using grant funds to pay for lobbying is a violation of both the terms of the grant agreement — which state that the money will not be used for political, legislative, or lobbying purposes — and federal regulations that prohibit the use of these kinds of funds for lobbying activities.

The complete audit report can be found here.

You just read:

Auditor's Office Finds North Dakota Soybean Council Misused Grand Funds for Lobbying Activities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more