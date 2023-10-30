Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,158 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate advocates for anti-racism, multiculturalism

CANADA, October 30 - People throughout B.C. are encouraged to submit nominations for annual awards that recognize outstanding work in strengthening multiculturalism and fighting racism.

Nominations will open on Nov. 1, 2023, for the B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations in British Columbia that are working to enrich inclusion and cultural diversity, or actively reducing racism and discrimination in their communities.

The call for nominations will close at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time) on Nov. 29, 2023.

There are three categories, with five awards in total:

  • Intercultural Trust Award (two awards):
    • Provided to an outstanding individual or organization for their work in building intercultural trust and understanding and/or reducing racism and hate between communities.
  • Breaking Barriers Award (two awards):
    • Provided to an outstanding individual or organization for their work in tackling systemic or institutional racism and reducing barriers for marginalized communities.
  • Emerging Leader Award (one award):
    • Provided to an outstanding youth/young adult, aged 15 to 30, for their work in building intercultural trust, tackling racism or reducing barriers for marginalized communities.

All nominees will receive a certificate of recognition and award recipients will receive a trophy. The recipient of the Emerging Leader award will also receive $5,000 to donate to a not-for-profit organization of their choice, to further promote multiculturalism and anti-racism in B.C.

The awards ceremony will take place at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver on March 21, 2024, to coincide with the annual International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Since the awards were launched in 2008, more than 50 individuals and organizations have been recognized.

Learn More:

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/multiculturalism/bc-multicultural-awards   

To learn more about the 2023 award recipients, visit:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/bc-multiculturalism-awards/past-award-recipients

You just read:

Celebrate advocates for anti-racism, multiculturalism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more