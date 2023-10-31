CyberUp Adds 3 New Board Members to Leadership Team
Looking ahead to future growth, CyberUp adds to an already diverse board of directors with 3 new board members.
We’re excited to expand our board with three new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberUp, a national nonprofit organization today announced three new board members who will each help support the nonprofit’s work to elevate the cybersecurity workforce by igniting curiosity, developing talent, and transforming career pathways.
— Tony Bryan, CyberUp Executive Director
“We have worked diligently to ensure CyberUp’s board and leadership represents a variety of experts from various industries and is a better reflection of the world we live in, and the newest board members are no exception," explains Tony Bryan, CyberUp Executive Director.
The three new board members are:
• Jasmine Owens, Information Security Audit & Compliance Specialist, World Wide Technology
• Mark Manglicmot, Senior Vice President of Security Services, Arctic Wolf
• Jack Chassaing, Litigation Attorney, Armstrong Teasdale
To learn more about the CyberUp board and read member bios, click here.
About CyberUp: CyberUp is a national nonprofit organization that elevates the cybersecurity workforce by igniting curiosity, developing talent, and transforming career pathways. Through partnerships with industry experts and employers, CyberUp strives to equip individuals with the expertise needed to succeed in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.
