Celebrate advocates for anti-racism, multiculturalism

CANADA, October 30 - People throughout B.C. are encouraged to submit nominations for annual awards that recognize outstanding work in strengthening multiculturalism and fighting racism.

Nominations will open on Nov. 1, 2023, for the B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations in British Columbia that are working to enrich inclusion and cultural diversity, or actively reducing racism and discrimination in their communities.

The call for nominations will close at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time) on Nov. 29, 2023.

There are three categories, with five awards in total:

Intercultural Trust Award (two awards): Provided to an outstanding individual or organization for their work in building intercultural trust and understanding and/or reducing racism and hate between communities.

Breaking Barriers Award (two awards): Provided to an outstanding individual or organization for their work in tackling systemic or institutional racism and reducing barriers for marginalized communities.

Emerging Leader Award (one award): Provided to an outstanding youth/young adult, aged 15 to 30, for their work in building intercultural trust, tackling racism or reducing barriers for marginalized communities.



All nominees will receive a certificate of recognition and award recipients will receive a trophy. The recipient of the Emerging Leader award will also receive $5,000 to donate to a not-for-profit organization of their choice, to further promote multiculturalism and anti-racism in B.C.

The awards ceremony will take place at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver on March 21, 2024, to coincide with the annual International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Since the awards were launched in 2008, more than 50 individuals and organizations have been recognized.

Learn More:

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/multiculturalism/bc-multicultural-awards

To learn more about the 2023 award recipients, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/bc-multiculturalism-awards/past-award-recipients