SitePro™ Rentals Hires Industry Pro to Lead Marketing

Dallas, TX, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SitePro™ Rentals announced the hiring of Doug Miller as their Senior Director of Marketing to help lead the company’s brand positioning and strategic marketing efforts. Mr. Miller comes to SitePro with over 20 years of experience leading high performing marketing, branding, and communications teams across a variety of industries.

Mr. Miller started his career in professional sports where he architected the NBA’s first customer rewards program while working for the 5x NBA Champion, San Antonio Spurs. From there, he led multiple strategic divisions at GuideStone Financial Resources in Dallas, TX where he oversaw corporate marketing, digital marketing, and innovation for the firm. Before joining SitePro, Mr. Miller worked in the equipment, construction supply, and storage container rental industry for five years, leading the Marketing efforts for Texas-based, Rental One.

“We’re grateful to have a marketing pro of Doug’s caliber on the SitePro team to help grow our business. He’s a great addition to our team and I can’t wait to see him take our brand to the next level!” said Tim Rule, SitePro co-founder and President.

About SitePro™ Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

