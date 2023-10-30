- Delivery Method:
- VIA Electronic Mail
- Product:
- Drugs
- Recipient:
-
Recipient Name
Rob Kilgore
-
- Drug Depot, LLC., dba APS Pharmacy
- Belmar Pharma Solutions
12860 W. Cedar Drive, Suite 211
Lakewood, CO 80228
United States
-
- rob@belmarpharma.com
- Issuing Office:
- Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations II
United States
Dear Mr. Kilgore:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter [Case #653740] issued on March 31, 2023, for Drug Depot, LLC dba APS Pharmacy, located at 34911 US Highway 19 N, Ste 600, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.
You are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.
Sincerely,
/S/
Ronda Loyd-Jones
Director, Compliance Branch
Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations,
Division II
cc: Via Electronic Mail
Anne Szilagyi, VP of Quality
Belmar Pharma Solutions
12860 W. Cedar Dr., Suite 211
Lakewood, CO 80228
Email: anne.szilagyi@belmarpharma.com
Andrew M. Vukadinovich
Director of Operations
Drug Depot, LLC., dba APS Pharmacy
34911 US Highway 19N, Ste 600
Palm Harbor, FL 34684-1921
Email: andyv@aspsmeds.com