Delivery Method: VIA Electronic Mail Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Rob Kilgore Drug Depot, LLC., dba APS Pharmacy Belmar Pharma Solutions 12860 W. Cedar Drive, Suite 211

Lakewood, CO 80228

United States rob@belmarpharma.com Issuing Office: Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations II United States

Dear Mr. Kilgore:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter [Case #653740] issued on March 31, 2023, for Drug Depot, LLC dba APS Pharmacy, located at 34911 US Highway 19 N, Ste 600, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.



Sincerely,

/S/

Ronda Loyd-Jones

Director, Compliance Branch

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations,

Division II

cc: Via Electronic Mail

Anne Szilagyi, VP of Quality

Belmar Pharma Solutions

12860 W. Cedar Dr., Suite 211

Lakewood, CO 80228

Email: anne.szilagyi@belmarpharma.com

Andrew M. Vukadinovich

Director of Operations

Drug Depot, LLC., dba APS Pharmacy

34911 US Highway 19N, Ste 600

Palm Harbor, FL 34684-1921

Email: andyv@aspsmeds.com