This National Academies public workshop, co-hosted by the Forum on Drug Discovery, Development and Translation, and the Forum on Neuroscience and Nervous System Disorders, will provide a venue for professionals who typically diagnose adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), drug developers, researchers, people with lived experience, and other stakeholders to discuss the diagnosis and treatment of adults with ADHD, explore challenges and opportunities for drug development, and consider strategies for assessing the risks and benefits of ADHD medication treatment in adult populations. The workshop is supported, in part, through a grant (PAR-23-072) from the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA.
Background and Description
ADHD is a common childhood disorder that can continue through adolescence and into adulthood. Studies have shown an increase over the past decade in adult ADHD diagnosis and treatment in the United States and globally. In addition, the use of prescription stimulants for cognitive enhancement is on the rise. There is evidence that adults with ADHD may be more likely to develop a substance use disorder and there are concerns that the non-medical use of prescription stimulants could lead to misuse, overdose, or toxicity.
This public workshop will provide an opportunity for professionals who typically diagnose ADHD (e.g., physicians, psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, and other licensed counselors or therapists), drug developers, researchers, regulators, patients, and other stakeholders to examine the diagnosis and treatment of adults with ADHD.
The public workshop will feature invited presentations and discussions to:
- Discuss the criteria for diagnosis and treatment of adults with ADHD.
- Consider what is known and unknown about the risks and benefits of ADHD medication use in adult populations.
- Share perspectives on the causes, perceptions, consequences, and health equity implications of non-medical use of prescription stimulants, including misuse potential, overdosage, and toxicity.
- Explore challenges and opportunities for the development of new and improved therapeutics for the treatment of ADHD.
- Consider potential strategies for assessing the risks and benefits of ADHD medication treatment in adult populations, including the intersection with opioid use, that support the public health goal of safely and effectively treating adults with ADHD.