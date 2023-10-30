Veteran-Employing Tribute Beer Company Beating All the Odds With Over 9,100 Patriotic Investors Championing the Cause
~VETERANS’ DAY FEATURE~ Honoring Military Active-Duty, Veterans and First Responders is Good Business.
People are ready to embrace a beer brand that unapologetically honors the land of the free and home of the brave.”NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A tribute beer company with a pledge to employ 70% of its workforce from U.S. Military veterans and their families has captured the hearts and minds of patriotic Americans—and they want a piece of the action.
— Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company
Having recently established its new headquarters within the nation’s largest military community, Norfolk, Virginia, Armed Forces Brewing Company is positioned to expand its multi-state distribution to all fifty states, bringing jobs to veterans across the country. After recently concluding public stock offering that sold out due to an overwhelming number of investments from patriotic Americans around the country, a second public offering has launched, with similar growth anticipated. Since owning a portion of Armed Forces Brewing Company is easily obtainable with an investment of as little as $200, most of Armed Forces Brewing Company’s 9,100+ stockholders are not only veterans and active-duty military and their families, but many also are first-time investors.
“Several friends and family members own stock in Armed Forces Brewing Company. With such a small investment required, I was able to jump on board and own a piece of the action myself. With this second stock offering, I’m planning to buy even more. I see this as an opportunity to honor both my grandfathers who were in the Navy,” said Taylor Waldron, AFBC investor. “Great beer, great people and a great mission. That translates to a great investment in my view.”
Not satisfied until “every red-blooded American can buy our beer in every state and at overseas US Military base stores,” Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company is bullish on the company’s prospects. “People are ready to embrace a beer brand that unapologetically honors the land of the free and home of the brave. Most of our investors have deep military roots. They’ve sacrificed so much for the liberties we enjoy. They appreciate our tribute to active-duty military, veterans, first responders and their families and they want ownership in that mission.”
With expansion of the Armed Forces Brewing Company brand, more people can tap into the delicious beers the brewery offers. PREAMBLE Light Lager, CAT SHOT American Craft Lager, SPECIAL HOPS IPA, DEATH FROM ABOVE Coffee Porter, BLACK HOPS Black IPA , and GRUNT Double IPA will soon find space on a store shelf near you. In this second round of funding, the new capital will be used to expand distribution, introduce new beers to the lineup and open the first taproom outside the flagship facility in Norfolk.
In its mission to support Veterans and their families, especially those who are homeless or suffering from PTSD, Armed Forces Brewing Company partners with non-profits such as the John Daly – Major Ed Heart of a Lion Foundation, Code Of Vets, the Uncommon Grit Foundation, and the Special Operators Transition Foundation.
To find out how to own a piece of AFBC with an investment as low as $200, visit OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com.
ABOUT ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY
Armed Forces Brewing Company, a military tribute brewing company, pays homage to the Military, First Responders, Veterans, American Patriots, and their families. Founded in 2019 and built by a team that includes an award-winning brewmaster, experienced leaders from the restaurant and hospitality industry and military veterans, Armed Forces Brewing Company continues to expand its operations and distribution nationwide. Investors in Armed Forces Brewing Company are from all 50 states and currently number over 9,100 —and the number is rapidly increasing. Ownership shares available for as little $12.50 each with a minimum investment of only $200. For more information on Armed Forces Brewing Company, visit OwnArmedForcesBrewingco.com.
