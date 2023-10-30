Delving into the extraordinary lives of Yogi Berra and Jackie Robinson, the event features a screening of the critically acclaimed documentary and a panel discussion to highlight Berra's unparalleled career in baseball and beyond.

THE JACKIE ROBINSON MUSEUM AND

THE YOGI BERRA MUSEUM & LEARNING CENTER TO HOST SCREENING OF “YOGI BERRA: IT AIN’T OVER” ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2023 AT THE JACKIE ROBINSON MUSEUM

(New York, NY – October 30, 2023)- The Jackie Robinson Museum (JRM) and the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center will host an exclusive film screening of Yogi Berra: It Ain’t Over on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 amidst the backdrop of the Museum’s 4,000 artifacts. Nominated for two Critics Choice Awards, Best Sports Documentary and Best Archival Documentary, the film precedes a panel discussion that highlights the enduring legacy of baseball legend Yogi Berra and his camaraderie with the iconic Jackie Robinson over the years.

“We are delighted to facilitate such an invigorating conversation that celebrates two baseball legends,” said Della Britton Baeza, President & CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which facilitates JRM. “Beyond the film, Jackie and Yogi’s respective accomplishments pave the way for an engaging dialogue that challenges us, especially during the sensitive times that we face as a global community.”

Scheduled as a precursor to Veterans Day, Berra and Robinson both served in the Armed Forces setting the tone for gratitude for those who readily enlist to protect our nation. As members of crosstown rivals the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Yankees, Robinson and Berra frequently met on the playing field between 1947 and 1956. Famously, they crossed paths during Game 1 of the 1955 World Series when runner Robinson would steal home with catcher Berra at home plate in a play that remains hotly debated to this day.

“While Yogi amassed an unparalleled 10 World Series rings as well as three MVP awards and 18 All-Star Game appearances, we equally celebrate the values he lived his life by, values that made him a national treasure,” said Eve Schaenen, Executive Director of the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. “Honoring a man often recognized more for his unique personality, TV commercial appearances, and unforgettable ‘Yogi-isms,’ the film pays tribute to the entirety of Yogi Berra: Hall of Fame athlete, D-Day veteran, loving husband, and devoted father.”

The panel discussion includes insight from:

Esteemed author and senior writer at ESPN, Howard Bryant , renowned for his in-depth coverage of baseball and its cultural significance.

, renowned for his in-depth coverage of baseball and its cultural significance. Distinguished sports journalist, Lindsay Berra who brings her unique perspective as Yogi Berra’s granddaughter, sharing her family's insights on the legendary catcher.

who brings her unique perspective as Yogi Berra’s granddaughter, sharing her family's insights on the legendary catcher. Former Army captain and director of "Yogi Berra: It Ain't Over," Sean Mullin uses the film to explore Berra’s multi-faceted life and celebrate his achievements.

For more information and to reserve your tickets for this inspiring evening, please visit www.jackierobinsonmuseum.org.



ABOUT THE JACKIE ROBINSON FOUNDATION

Since 1973, the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has perpetuated the memory of its namesake by providing generous four-year scholarships and comprehensive support to highly motivated college students with financial need to ensure their success and develop their leadership potential. A new online platform, JRF IMPACT, shares JRF’s celebrated “42 Strategies for Success” curriculum with a broader college student population. With the opening in the summer of 2022 of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, the Foundation expanded its mission of preserving the Robinson legacy by educating and inspiring the general public around his historic journey and the values that define the life of a hero. Learn more by visiting www.jackierobinson.org.

ABOUT THE YOGI BERRA MUSEUM & LEARNING CENTER

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State (NJ) University. Its mission is to preserve and promote the values of respect, sportsmanship and excellence through culturally diverse, inclusive sports-based educational exhibitions and programs. Learn more by visiting www.yogiberramuseum.org.

