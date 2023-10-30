Cellular Agriculture Market Size is Projected to Reach $515.24 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 16.2%: Straits Research

The global cellular agriculture market size was valued at USD 133.4 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 515.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

New York, United States, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellular agriculture uses a combination of biotechnology, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, and molecular biology to develop and design new processes for producing proteins, fats, and tissues. Producing agricultural goods from cell cultures is the primary goal of cellular agriculture.

Rising Trends

Due to the magnitude of its effects on human health, the environment, and ethical concerns, the global livestock industry has recently received increased scrutiny. Due to these concerns and projections that the demand for protein products will continue to rise in the coming decades, there is an urgent need for environmentally friendly, nutrient-dense, and animal welfare-conscious production methods. Protein analogy, which refers to proteins not derived from animals, is a step in the right direction.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cellular-agriculture-market/request-sample

Nonetheless, the desire to consume meat and animal-derived foods has led to the development of cellular agriculture, which aims to produce animal proteins using fewer animals and less animal-derived material than the livestock industry currently employs cell culture techniques. This strategy seeks to satisfy consumers' desire for meat consumption while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact of food production, ensuring global food security, and consuming a nutrient-dense diet. While meat proteins provide the body with essential amino acids, they also contain a high amount of cholesterol, which has been linked to various serious health problems. This became the primary driver of increased demand for plant-based protein-containing foods.

Growth Opportunities

In addition to processing, the meat substitutes industry significantly emphasizes extrusion. Proteins such as pea protein, soy protein, and wheat protein are separated during processing. The conventional dry extraction methods yield protein concentrate with a protein content between 46 and 60 percent and protein flour with a protein content between 20 and 40 percent. However, the newly acquired technology for extrudable fat from Coasun replicates animal fat. This allows plant-based meats to have more authentic fat textures, including marbling. The technology makes it possible to run fat through an extruder and combine it with protein to create a superior ingredient. Fat and protein are physically bonded to produce a more stable product. Prolamin technology is another technology used in plant-based meat alternatives. Utilizes plant-based ingredients to enhance the texture of plant-based cheese, allowing it to melt, bubble, and stretch similarly to animal-derived dairy.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Cellular Agriculture Market Takes the Lead with the Highest Share. Asia-Pacific can be attributed to consumers' growing awareness of healthy eating practices. The key factors driving growth in the Asia Pacific region include health benefits, animal welfare, environment safety, cost affordability, and the growing variety of plant-based meat products. The awareness through global animal welfare organizations, such as People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA), has led to people considering a meat-free diet. Non-meat-based meals are already popular in Asia, with tofu used extensively in Asian cuisines and bean-based congees widely consumed in countries such as China. This makes the Asia-Pacific region the potential market for meat substitutes with the highest growth rate.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the global cellular agriculture market are:

DuPont (US)

ADM (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Roquette Frères (France)

PURIS (US)

Cargill (US)

Axiom Foods (US)

Sonic Biochem Ltd (India)

Crespel & Deiters (Germany)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Sotexpro S.A (France)

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd (Japan)

A&B Ingredients (Canada)

Batory Foods (US)

All Organic Treasures GMBH (Germany)

The Green Labs LLC (US)

Shandong Jianyuan Group (China)

ET Chem (China)

Ben (Germany)

Market News

May 2022- Kerry's research on plant-based alternatives revealed that sustainability and health are the primary motivators for flexitarians, but the taste is the determining factor in consumer preference.

May 2022- Kerry opened Africa's most prominent and refined taste facility. Kerry, the leading taste and nutrition company, inaugurated today the continent's largest and most advanced taste manufacturing facility. The new R650 million (€38 million) facility is located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, and will produce sustainable nutrition solutions for the entire African continent.

Global Cellular Agriculture Market: Segmentation

By Product

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

Quorn

Other

By Source

Soy protein

Wheat protein

Pea protein

Other

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cellular-agriculture-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com