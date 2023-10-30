McKenzie Man Charged in Connection to House Fire in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON – A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a McKenzie man in connection to a house fire.

On Saturday, TBI agents joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a house fire that occurred in the 700 block of Langford Store Road in Huntingdon. Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation revealed Roman C. Winkler (DOB: 8/30/87) as the person responsible for starting the fire.

Winkler was taken into custody on Sunday and booked into the Carroll County Jail on a count of Arson as well as an additional count by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is set at $250,000.