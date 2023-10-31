Must-Read Tales of Diabetic Warriors Released Just in Time for Diabetes Awareness Month

A picture of the author smiling at the camera with a black background behind her

Erin Hayden-Baldauf Releases Collection of Books Uplifting the Diabetes Community

FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of November's Diabetes Awareness Month, author Erin Hayden-Baldauf (aka “Dr. Bee”) is excited to announce a collection of books aiming to inspire and empower people living with diabetes. Combining fictional adventures and real-life stories, Erin’s works showcase the strength and spirit of children thriving with diabetes.

"Too often, society overlooks the incredible resilience of youth battling chronic health conditions," says Dr. Hayden-Baldauf. "Through fun fiction and an uplifting nonfiction collection of stories based on parent interviews, I hope to change that narrative by highlighting the talents and tenacity of our diabetic superheroes and the parents who care for them."

Erin holds a PhD in Education and a master's degree in creative writing. As a busy mom of four, including a child with Type 1 Diabetes, she draws on personal experiences of living with medical needs to bring heart and hope to her writing.

The first book in her middle-grade "Sugar Squad Chronicles" series whisks readers from skateboard parks and mountain-biking trails to quirky cooking experiments and high-tech endeavors. Book 2, “Seasons Change”, incorporates the challenges of family separation and a heartwarming introduction to a dog named Buddy. When a member of The Squad goes missing in Book 3, “A Sweetwater Mystery”, readers learn the importance of friendship and trust. Rounding out the kids’ collection is the nonfiction biography "Get to Know Frederick Banting", available November 6, profiling the brilliant Canadian researcher who discovered insulin.

Also included in this collection is the book "Ten Tiny Fingers, Ten Tiny Toes: Caring for the Type 1 Diabetic Infant and Child", a creative nonfiction collection based on interviews with eight superhero mothers raising young Type 1 warriors.

Several of the books in this collection are also available in large print. By combining fiction and nonfiction, these works engage readers while spreading awareness. Erin hopes they encourage more open discussions about diabetes and highlight the positivity of those thriving with it.