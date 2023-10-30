EU-Canada summit to take place on 23 and 24 November

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, together with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be travelling to Canada for the EU-Canada Summit 23-24 November.

Leaders will underscore EU-Canada’s shared commitment to democratic values, multilateralism and the international rule-based order as the bedrock of our relationship.

They will reconfirm EU-Canada long-term commitment and unwavering support to Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty in all of its facets, including with regard to security commitments and military assistance, reconstruction and the reforms required for Ukraine’s European integration path as well as by addressing the global consequences of the war.

Leaders will advance cooperation towards open and resilient economies, by highlighting CETA’s positive results on trade and investment and tangible outcomes of the EU-Canada Strategic Partnership on Critical Raw materials.

Sides will accelerate work in addressing the triple planetary crisis (climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution) and fostering a global net zero emissions economy by 2050 by intensifying cooperation at all levels.

Leaders will deepen digital cooperation towards a positive and human-centric digital economy and society with a focus on issues like artificial intelligence, cyber security and secure and resilient international connectivity infrastructure.