Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,140 in the last 365 days.

TiniFiber® Brand Owner Files Lawsuit Against Point 2 Point Communications

TiniFiber® Brand Owner Files Lawsuit Against Point 2 Point Communications

Certicable alleges infringement of patent for innovative armored cable assembly

TiniFiber armored cable offers more flexibility and is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than conventional AIA cabling.”
— Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiber
LINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certicable, the company behind the TiniFiber® brand, and the leading US manufacturer of lightweight, flexible armored fiber optic cabling technologies, has announced that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against Point 2 Point Communications Corporation, the company behind the NanoFiber brand. The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Case No: 2:23-cv-05322.

In the lawsuit against Point 2 Point, Certicable alleges infringement of United States Patent No. 10,444,454, which relates to the company’s advanced TiniFiber armored flexible fiber optic cable assembly. Certicable’s intellectual property include technologies for a non-interlocking armor, materials and optical fibers, all of which are covered by the asserted patent.

Commenting on the lawsuit, Steve Shultis, the newly appointed President of TiniFiber, states: “TiniFiber armored cable offers more flexibility and is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than conventional AIA cabling. These benefits derive from an innovative cable assembly technology, the patent for which we believe Point 2 Point Communications has infringed and continues to infringe. We have filed this lawsuit to protect the intellectual property rights that are the basis of the patent covering our unique technology.”

About TiniFiber
TiniFiber® patented stainless steel Micro Armor Fiber™ optic cable has been designed to provide a superior alternative to industry standard Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) technologies. Combining strength, flexibility and adaptability, TiniFiber cables are 65% smaller and 75% lighter than AIA cables and have the industry’s smallest outer diameter. TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optic cable is ideal for a diverse range of commercial, industrial, government, and residential applications including data centers, smart buildings, professional audio-visual, DAS/wireless networks, broadband communications, security and transportation.

For more information, visit www.tinifiber.com.

Emma Jenkins
Grand Bridges
email us here

You just read:

TiniFiber® Brand Owner Files Lawsuit Against Point 2 Point Communications

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more