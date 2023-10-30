The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Rainbow present the new mini-series at ITTV International Forum in Los Angeles, USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most famous TV fairies, created by Iginio Straffi and his Rainbow, will be the protagonists of the opening day of the ITTV International Forum, a key, global event for professionals in the audiovisual and entertainment industry in Los Angeles.

The panel, Italy, a Land of Opportunities, organized by ITTV, presents Italy - United States relations through government offices in Los Angeles, and will include remarks by the Consul General of Italy in Los Angeles, Raffaella Valentini, the Director of the Italian Cultural Institute, Emanuele Amendola, and the directors of the ICE and Enit Offices, Alessandra Rainaldi and Emanuela Boni. Following the introductions, the Winx Club - The Magic of Italy series will be presented. The Winx series was created by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with Rainbow.

In Winx Club - The Magic of Italy, fairies are the protagonists of eight exciting episodes, which will be broadcast abroad through the network of Embassies, Consulates, and Italian Cultural Institutes. A special journey dubbed in nine languages ​​(Italian, English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Korean, Mandarin and Japanese), was created to highlight unique places in Italy that are not well known abroad, where beauty, history, and culture meet to create rare gems, like those that the fairies will find during their journey.

The animated series is part of the initiatives promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and was designed to tell the story of our country and its territories that are not well known to the general international public. The series presents the great historical, cultural, and naturalistic importance of these locations to young people.

During the ITTV panel at the NeueHouse in Los Angeles, the trailer and eight episodes of the series in English will be launched as a world premiere. An adventure full of magic, mystery, and wonderful places that from October 30th will be available on the @winxclub YouTube channels.

The magical heroines of the animated saga Winx Club, created by the visionary genius of Iginio Straffi, have become a global phenomenon capable of proposing ever-current themes and interpreting the dreams and needs of the public, overcoming cultural boundaries. Friendship, courage, commitment, generosity, and positivity: this is the explosive mix of values that the fairies, created by Rainbow, promote. Since the launch of Winx Club in 2004, the Winx have been able to reinvent themselves and remain relevant, proving the potential of a brand with a constantly growing global scope.

Rainbow

Founded in 1995 by the creative genius of Iginio Straffi, President and CEO, Rainbow has established itself as a leading studio on a global level thanks to the extraordinary success of the Winx Club saga, famous throughout the world for its content, licensing, and merchandising. In addition to the broad portfolio of successful IPs created, in over 25 years of growth, Rainbow acquired the multiple Emmy Award® winning studio, Bardel Inc., to expand its offering of CGI and VFX animation services, and acquired the company Italian Colorado Film to expand into high-quality live action productions. Creating and distributing original IPs for the whole family and reaching over 150 countries, Rainbow is synonymous with Made in Italy excellence and creativity and ranks among the Top Global Licensors in the world with over 500 active licenses.

www.rbw.it

