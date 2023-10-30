Burgum accepts resignation of Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Nathan Davis

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has accepted the resignation of North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Nathan Davis, effective Nov. 13, thanking him for his leadership in fostering state-tribal relations. Davis, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, indicated he is seeking a better fit for his family closer to home.

Burgum appointed Davis to the executive director position in June 2021. As executive director, Davis serves at a cabinet level between North Dakota's state and tribal governments to address issues regarding education, court systems, economic development, social services, gaming, oil-energy, law enforcement, transportation, health care, veterans and youth.

“We’re grateful to Nathan for his leadership as we’ve worked with tribal chairs, the Legislature and others to advance state-tribal relations, including the completion of new tribal-state gaming compacts, improved collaboration on information technology services and law enforcement, tax sharing agreements, increased scholarships for Native Americans, and more direct access to cost-share for water development projects,” Burgum said. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors as we continue to promote tribal engagement, one of our five strategic initiatives.”

In his resignation letter, Davis expressed his gratitude to the Indian Affairs Commission for a rewarding work experience.

“The commitment of the Commission to serving and advocating for Native American communities in North Dakota is commendable, and I am honored to have been a part of such important work,” Davis stated. “I would also like to extend my appreciation to my colleagues and team members. Their support, guidance, and collaboration have been invaluable throughout my tenure. I have learned so much from each one of them, and I am grateful for the meaningful relationships I have formed during my time here.”

An interim executive director will be named by Nov. 13, and the executive director position will be posted immediately.