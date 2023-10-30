Captivating Evening of Poetry and Wine: Celebrating Digital Bard, Austin J Haines with Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller CEO, TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, and Lyn Poe, MyMakeUpLady.com

Findlay, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Findlay, OH – An Enchanting Evening of Wine, Poetry, and Muse with Digital Bard, Austin J Haines, Hosted by International Publicist Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO, TheREDCarpetConnection, LLC, and Lyn Poe, MyMakeUpLady.com was a captivating and memorable event that left attendees inspired and uplifted. Held on October 26 in Findlay, OH, this exclusive gathering celebrated the art of poetry, inspirational messages, inner and outer beauty, and the finer things in life.

The evening began with a warm welcome from Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, who expressed her admiration for Austin J Haines and his ability to inspire through his words. Austin, the celebrated author of Flashpoint, endorsed by Daymond John, took the stage to share his eloquent words and profound messages with a live reading session that touched the hearts of all in attendance.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Austin's publicist, and Lyn Poe, the renowned makeup artist from MyMakeUpLady.com, were gracious hosts throughout the event. They curated an exquisite selection of wines paired with delightful hors d'oeuvres, creating a perfect blend of flavors to complement the evening's poetry and inspiration.

"It was very inspirational, especially related to what I am going through attempting to transition at 78 years of age, discovering, 'what now?'" shared Bob Poe, attendee, uncle to Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, and brother to Lyn Poe.

"Jump and Heartsong were my two favorite poems," shared Stephanie Demar, attendee.

The poem Jump has been heard throughout the East Coast at multiple events. Here is a rendition as shared at Connected Leaders Academy's leader, Jose Escobar's 40th birthday bash this past January. Click here to listen to Jump being performed.

This intimate gathering allowed attendees to immerse themselves in the beauty of poetry, savor fine wines, and engage in meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals. The event highlighted the importance of celebrating the arts and the joy of fine wine while honoring the talented Austin J Haines.

Seating for this event was limited, and attendees could secure their spot by RSVPing in advance. Those interested were encouraged to contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller at 419-722-6931 for confirmation and to receive location details.

An Enchanting Evening of Wine, Poetry, and Muse was proudly sponsored by Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, international publicist; Lyn Poe, MyMakeupLady.com, professional makeup artist; and Austin J Haines, www.AustinJhaines.com, author, poet, and orator.

The event provided a unique opportunity to celebrate the art of poetry and the joy of fine wine while honoring the remarkable journey of Austin J Haines, who transitioned from a corporate career to become an author, speaker, and life & business strategist. Austin's discovery of poetry has added depth to his inspirational talks and live experiential seminars, and he encourages others to discover their own "Seeds of Infinitude."

About Austin J. Haines:

Austin J. Haines, Digital Bard, spent 19 years with the same Fortune 500 company. During his best year, he resigned to answer his soul calling. Quickly, Austin became an author, a speaker, and a sought-after life & business strategist. He has helped multimillionaires launch their brand, couples facing divorce, and countless entrepreneurs clarify their messaging and purpose. Now, a three-time author, Austin has a fourth book on the way, Seeds of Infinitude.

Poetry was an afterthought—but Austin's soul called once again. Poetry started pouring out and impacting his clients and friends in a deeply profound way. Poetry has become a part of his inspirational talks and live experiential seminars. Austin's discovery of poetry is a part of his own Seeds of Infinitude®, and he intends that people discover theirs.

To book Austin J. Haines to speak at one's next event on his international tour along the Midlife Oasis, contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller:

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is more than an international speaker, publicist, and neuroscientist; she's a phenomenon. Dubbed "The Dream Maker," her touch transforms visionary ideas into grand tapestries of success. Steering The RED Carpet Connection, she weaves dreams with connections from her 15 billion dollar Rolodex. She has illuminating stages from Sony and Google in the Dubai deserts to castles in France. This award-winning orator has enchanted audiences globally, her voice echoing from E! News to 20/20. Beyond the spotlight, as a neuroscientist and master of NLP and hypnotherapy, she bridges minds and realities. Relationships are her masterpiece, where business meets passionate connection. Through her cofounded nonprofit, TheKeepSmilingMovement.org, she spreads hope, one smile at a time. Dive into her publicity world at TheREDCarpetConnection.com.

About Lyn Poe:

Lyn Poe, www.MyMakeupLady.com is more than merely a makeup artist; she is a virtuoso in the world of cosmetics, boasting a remarkable 25-year career that has seen her illuminate the floors of a prestigious department store, proudly representing a major cosmetic line. Her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to her craft have been recognized and celebrated, as evidenced by her extraordinary achievement of generating a yearly half a million dollars in sales—a feat that is all the more commendable given the community's modest population of just 70,000.

However, Lyn's journey took a significant turn when she boldly decided to leave the world of department store cosmetics and embrace the role of an independent Mary Kay consultant. This pivotal move allowed her to shift her focus from sales to what she values most—customer service.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSGfu0yKr_A

But what distinguishes Lyn is her profound understanding of skin, color, and application complexities. Her ability to seamlessly merge science and art, crafting looks that enhance natural beauty and capture the essence of each individual's personality, has solidified her status as an icon in the makeup industry. Lyn's unwavering commitment to excellence and her genuine passion for empowering others through the transformative power of makeup make her a rare and precious gem in the world of beauty. To book Lyn, contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller at 419-722-6931.

