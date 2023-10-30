Broadlinc Announces Expansion Plans in Owen County, Kentucky, Boosting Local Economy and Quality of Life

Owenton, Kentucky, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OWENTON, KY – In a significant stride forward, Broadlinc has emerged triumphant in the Kentucky Better Internet program, securing a substantial $9.2 million in funding. An overwhelming majority of this, a whopping $8.6 million, is earmarked for the transformative expansion in Owen County, complemented by Broadlinc's additional contribution of approximately $5 million. Broadlinc, a local broadband pioneer with unwavering dedication to eradicating the digital divide, is set to propel Owen County into a future filled with unparalleled connectivity and resultant economic prosperity.

Kerry Bowlin, President of Broadlinc, stated, "Our mission has always been to ensure that no one is overlooked, especially in places where bigger operators find challenging. Owen County is not just another location for us; it's our home, and our commitment to this community runs deep. We are here to make a change, and with the upcoming expansion, that change is imminent. With this significant financial boost and our technical acumen, we are geared up to make a monumental difference in Owen County."

Owen County's significance is clear. Historically, Broadlinc and its preceding entities, Inside Connect Cable and Broadlinc Wireless, have been investing in the region for years. Now, with roughly 3,000 homes either unserved or underserved, Broadlinc aims to leverage its unique resources and technological prowess to reach every corner of Owen County. By using the advanced XGSPON fiber optic network, Broadlinc is poised to offer internet speeds of up to 10gbps, setting the stage for future expansions beyond 100gbps.

VP of Operations at Broadlinc, TJ Scott, reinforced the company's ethos, "Our goal isn't just to provide connectivity but to ensure an unmatched, efficient, and cutting-edge broadband experience for Owen County."

The expansion project has received a significant endorsement from the local government. The Owen County Fiscal Court has awarded Broadlinc a $100k grant, earmarked for pole attachment make-ready, highlighting the shared vision of both entities for a digitally inclusive future for the region. This grant not only underlines the court’s commitment to technological advancement but also accelerates Broadlinc's mission to provide unparalleled connectivity to even the most remote corners of the county. The funding paves the way for streamlined infrastructure deployment, fostering a symbiotic relationship between Broadlinc and the Owen County community.

Owen County Judge/Executive Stuart Bowling remarked, "This partnership and the resulting technological advancement will position Owen County at the forefront of the digital era. With Broadlinc's initiative, we can envision a brighter future for our residents."

This project is scheduled to kick off in mid-2024, with the goal of completing by December 2026. However, as segments are constructed, residents in those areas will be progressively activated. Residents can expect a gamut of offerings, including speeds up to 2 Gigabits, top-notch home wifi service, home phone service at unbeatable prices, and cable TV. Furthermore, Broadlinc's commitment to affordability remains unwavering, with its participation in government programs like the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) ensuring competitive pricing and a $30 ACP credit towards broadband services.

As a testament to their dedication to the community, Broadlinc plans to include the county's residents in key milestones through groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting events. Their engagement is poised to go beyond just providing a service. Broadband, as Broadlinc believes, has far-reaching benefits from increasing property values, making remote work and learning feasible to amplifying economic development opportunities in Owen County.

Broadlinc's dedication to customer satisfaction remains paramount. As a local ISP, it promises 24/7 customer support and personalized service. As a trusted community partner, Broadlinc emphasizes its Kentucky roots and proximity, offering unmatched advantages like unlimited data, no hidden fees, and consistent reinvestment in the local community. "Being a local provider, we understand the community's unique needs and ensure our services reflect that," concluded Scott.

Broadlinc is optimistic about further expansions in neighboring counties, aided by potential government grants and subsidies. Their two-pronged approach, focusing on affordability and expanding infrastructure, ensures sustainability and future upgrades. Broadlinc remains committed to its mission. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the dire need for reliable broadband, and Broadlinc stands ready to connect those left behind.

Residents eager to experience the Broadlinc difference can explore their service options by visiting the company’s website at www.Broadlinc.com. The 'Check Availability' feature provides quick insights, and for personalized queries, the 'Contact Us' form ensures a swift and responsive answer.

