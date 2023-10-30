Submit Release
Outdoor Furnishings specialist opens showroom in Na Lama Kukui Design Center

Live-edge teak slab, outdoor leather, sustainable plantation teak, dining table and side chairs

Representative outdoor dining setting with long-lasting sustainably grown teak and synthetic materials

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor Living Oahu, the outdoor furnishings specialist, has moved its showroom to the Na Lama Kukui Design Center on Nimitz Highway. Formerly located in Hawaii Kai at the Koko Marina Shopping Center, the more centralized location will aid Outdoor Living Oahu in servicing both its retail and commercial clients.
Together with its flagship showroom on Maui, the Outdoor Living group has had over two decades of expertise in Hawaii offering furnishings and materials that have proven effective against the harsh Hawaiian climate of constant sun, salt spray, and volcanic precipitation.
“When functional and quality outdoor furnishings are added to under-utilized lanai space, it can become the favorite space in your home, effectively adding an extra room and quickly the center of activity” says Tim Connolly, managing partner, in a written statement. “Living in the outdoors is a way of life in Hawaii”.
Curated design for every client’s specific situation is the hallmark of Outdoor Living’s business model. Customized sizes, shapes, colors, and Sunbrella fabrics are encouraged. With over 9,000 pieces of furniture in stock state-wide at its Kapolei warehouse and on Maui, the group attempts to fulfill immediate needs and shorten the logistics of operating in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
