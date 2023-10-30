Submit Release
Leaders send condolences over passing of former Chinese Premier

VIETNAM, October 30 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Monday extended condolences to Chinese leaders over the recent passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The messages of condolences were sent by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji and Li Keqiang’s family.

In the messages, the Vietnamese leaders said that Li Keqiang was an outstanding leader of the Chinese Party and State, who had made significant contributions to the successful implementation of the Communist Party of China’s first centenary goal of comprehensively building a moderately prosperous society.

Li Keqiang made important contributions to the development of the Việt Nam-China friendship and cooperation, particularly in promoting the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people deeply appreciate his contributions to the bilateral ties relations between the two parties and countries, said the leaders.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn sent condolences to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — VNS

