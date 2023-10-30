The Rise of GLP-1 Medications Induces Evolving Baskets, Not Shrinking Appetites in Food and Beverage, Circana Reports

Chicago, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent Circana ™ research reveals insights into the impact of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications on food and beverage purchasing habits. These medications were originally developed to control glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes, but have more recently become popular as a weight-loss medication. The study shows that having a household member on a GLP-1 medication does not necessarily translate to smaller shopping baskets or fewer grocery trips. Instead, GLP-1 households are making strategic shifts in their food and beverage choices, underscoring the need for continued monitoring to stay ahead of evolving consumer preferences.

The research represents Circana’s total view of the Complete Consumer™, which integrates multiple data sources including omnichannel receipts, point-of-sale scan and loyalty panels, and customized surveys. This Complete Consumer research captures food and beverage purchase and consumption behaviors among consumers in households that include at least one person using GLP-1 medication.

“The evolving food and beverage landscape reveals not a challenge, but an opportunity for brands to develop creative solutions,” said Patty Altman, executive vice president and practice leader, Consumer and Shopper Insights, Circana. “By adapting to changing usage occasions and by monitoring the broader health and wellness landscape, companies can proactively respond to consumer needs.”





Key insights from the research include:

GLP-1 households are scaling back at rates similar to the average U.S. household, with a marginal unit sales decline of 0.1% higher than the national average in the past year.

The presence of a household member on a GLP-1 medication does not result in smaller shopping baskets, as the number of food and beverage items purchased per trip stands at 26 for GLP-1 households and 25.1 for all households, reflecting a decline of 1.8 and 1.1 units, respectively, compared to a year ago.

Food and beverage trips per buyer amount to eight per month for GLP-1 households, mirroring the overall average of 7.9 trips for all households.

The disruption of GLP-1 medications is not hitting food and beverage evenly across departments. GLP-1 households increasingly favor high-protein, energy-boosting, hydration, and convenient snack products.



“To navigate this journey successfully, food and beverage companies should seize the opportunity to continue innovating with healthier recipes, premium ingredients, and packaging that align with consumer needs and preferences while on the medication,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader, Circana. “The shifts in eating patterns attributed to people taking GLP-1 medications is not dissimilar to previous market disruptions. As brands and retailers define their optimal assortments for their consumer base, the potential long-term impact should be considered for both product offerings and marketing messages.”

It is projected that 7% of the U.S. population will be taking GLP-1 medications by 2035. Circana will continue examining related trends to see if they evolve or remain.

