Winnebago Industries Showcases Marine Innovation from Barletta, Chris-Craft at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, recently presented new innovation from its marine brands, Barletta Pontoon Boats and Chris-Craft at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Fort Lauderdale, FL,. Barletta, the fastest-growing pontoon boat maker in the segment, debuted the industry’s first and only center-mounted twin-engine pontoon boat. Chris-Craft, America’s Boatbuilder since 1874, debuted an all-new model: the Catalina 28.



“At Winnebago Industries, our brands are unique in their legacy, but united in their commitment to customer-centered innovation,” said Amber Holm, Winnebago Industries’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Barletta and Chris-Craft continue to move the marine industry forward with new models and features and are driven to create extraordinary experiences for their customers.”

Barletta Pontoon Boats

Barletta is committed to redefining the pontoon segment with pioneering, family-focused marine products, and the brand’s latest innovation is the next step in this journey. At the Fort Lauderdale show, Barletta debuted a new, patent-pending twin engine series for the 2024 model year. Available on LUSSO 25 Models, the two engines are mounted in the center of the transom, a meaningful departure from the industry standard in the pontoon boat segment, where twin engines are typically mounted on the outer tubes. Initially, Barletta will offer engines in 350 and 400 horsepower options. The boat is rated for 450 horsepower max per engine, for a total power configuration of 900 horsepower.

By moving the engines to the center of the transom, Barletta achieves significant performance and functionality improvements, including providing an unparalleled smooth and powerful ride, while creating a safe and usable space at the stern of the boat. The functional aft deck will include two pet-friendly, wide-step boarding ladders, providing a safer and more accessible path for entering and exiting the water.

Customer availability of the new twin engine series will be announced soon. Learn more at BarlettaPontoonBoats.com.

Chris-Craft

Chris-Craft has continued to deliver unparalleled craftsmanship, timeless design and leading innovation to boating enthusiasts for generations, and the Catalina 28 is no exception. With the announcement of its latest offering, the center console joins the Catalina line among its 24’, 30’, and 34’ counterparts. The new offering is a testament to Chris-Craft’s dedication to the boating community, combining the brand’s heritage and innovation to create a vessel that meets and exceeds expectations.

The aim of the Catalina 28 is to provide the boater with an effortless way to get out on the water and enjoy time with family and friends. This customer-centered design focus led to a roomier interior than other center consoles in this size range. There are ample forward and aft social zones, with the aft featuring Chris-Craft's signature fold-away seating with pop-up back rests.

The exterior of the Catalina 28 has sleek and stylish lines that are recognizably Chris-Craft. Equipped with twin 300 HP Mercury V8 Verado engines, the Catalina 28 will reach speeds exceeding 55 MPH. This model comes standard with Seakeeper Ride, which further enhances the boat’s handling and performance, and an optional Seakeeper 1 gyro will keep the boat steady while at rest. Joystick piloting and Mercury’s electric steering system are standard, giving the customer complete confidence and control while operating the boat.

To learn more about all of the features of the Catalina 28 and purchasing information, please visit ChrisCraft.com.

